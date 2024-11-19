UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path fixtures and results: Perfect Inter

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase is in progress with the fixture list following the first six matchdays of the senior competition.

Under the new format, the top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

Inter are the only side to have won their first four games after defeating Arsenal 4-1. Salzburg dropped points for the first time as Feyenoord came back from two down to draw 2-2 and get off the mark. Salzburg are now level on ten points with Sporting CP.

Atalanta's perfect start also ended as they were beaten 4-1 at Stuttgart, and both those teams are now on nine along with Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk. Unbeaten debutants Girona drew at PSV Eindhoven and are on eight points, as are Benfica, also yet to be defeated after a last-gasp leveller at Bayern München. Teams currently outside the top 22 include last season's runners-up AC Milan.

All kick-off times CET, may be subject to change.

League phase results

Latest standings

Wednesday 6 November

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Young Boys

Sparta Praha 1-1 Brest

Club Brugge 2-6 Aston Villa

Feyenoord 2-2 Salzburg

Inter 4-1 Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Barcelona

Stuttgart 4-1 Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Atlético de Madrid

Bayern München 3-3 Benfica

Tuesday 5 November

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 GNK Dinamo

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Girona

Sporting CP 2-0 Manchester City

Bologna 0-0 Monaco

Celtic 3-2 Leipzig

Liverpool 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

LOSC Lille 0-0 Juventus

Real Madrid 2-1 AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Sturm Graz

Wednesday 23 October

Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica 2-0 Feyenoord

Atalanta 2-1 Celtic

Young Boys 2-3 Inter

Salzburg 3-2 GNK Dinamo

Leipzig 3-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 3-0 Sparta Praha

Atlético de Madrid 1-1 LOSC Lille

Barcelona 3-1 Bayern München

Tuesday 22 October

Monaco 1-1 Crvena Zvezda

AC Milan 1-1 Club Brugge

Arsenal 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Aston Villa 3-1 Bologna

Paris Saint-Germain 3-3 PSV Eindhoven

Juventus 2-3 Stuttgart

Girona 2-2 Slovan Bratislava

Real Madrid 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sturm Graz 1-3 Sporting CP

Wednesday 2 October

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta

Girona 2-0 Feyenoord

Aston Villa 0-1 Bayern München

GNK Dinamo 1-0 Monaco

Liverpool 2-1 Bologna

LOSC Lille 2-1 Real Madrid

Leipzig 0-3 Juventus

Sturm Graz 1-1 Club Brugge

Benfica 2-2 Atlético de Madrid

Tuesday 1 October

Stuttgart 3-0 Sparta Praha

Salzburg 5-1 Brest

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 AC Milan

PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Sporting CP

Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Manchester City

Inter 4-0 Crvena Zvezda

Arsenal 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Celtic

Barcelona 4-2 Young Boys

Thursday 19 September

Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Benfica

Feyenoord 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Brest 1-4 Sturm Graz

Atalanta 4-1 Arsenal

Monaco 4-3 Barcelona

Atlético de Madrid 4-0 Leipzig

Bologna 3-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Wednesday 18 September

Sparta Praha 2-3 Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Girona

Celtic 4-0 Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 2-4 Inter

Tuesday 17 September

Young Boys 2-1 Aston Villa

Juventus 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

Sporting CP 2-2 LOSC Lille

AC Milan 0-0 Liverpool

Bayern München 2-1 GNK Dinamo

Real Madrid 1-0 Stuttgart

League phase fixtures to come

Tuesday 26 November

Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid (13:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan (13:00)

Sporting CP vs Arsenal (14:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg (14:00)

Young Boys vs Atalanta (14:00)

Inter vs Leipzig (14:30)

Barcelona vs Brest (16:00)

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Manchester City vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Wednesday 27 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (13:00)

Celtic vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Sturm Graz vs Girona (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Juventus (14:00)

GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund (14:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00)

Monaco vs Benfica (15:00)

Bologna vs LOSC Lille (15:00)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Tuesday 10 December

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern München (12:00)

Girona vs Liverpool (12:00)

GNK Dinamo vs Celtic (13:00)

Brest vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter (14:00)

Club Brugge vs Sporting CP (15:30)

Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:30)

Leipzig vs Aston Villa (16:00)

Atalanta vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Wednesday 11 December

Benfica vs Bologna (12:00)

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz (13:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava (14:00)

Arsenal vs Monaco (14:00)

Juventus vs Manchester City (14:00)

AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda (14:30)

Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha (15:00)

Stuttgart vs Young Boys (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (16:00)

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they will be given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Past champions involved in this path are joint-record two-time winners Barcelona plus Benfica, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

• Last season's beaten finalists AC Milan take part along with past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 11 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Real Madrid and Atlético both got through the former group stage in all 11 seasons.

• France and Germany now share the record for having the number of different entrants at 14 due to debuts for Brest (as well as Domestic Champions path contenders Auxerre) and Stuttgart.

• Along with Brest and Stuttgart, also making their competition debuts in this path are Aston Villa, Bologna, Girona and Sturm Graz.

New format

The UEFA Youth League has a new format for its 11th edition, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions, meaning a larger entry than ever before in 2024/25.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2025. Holders Olympiacos are in the knockout Domestic Champions path.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at the traditional venue of Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 28 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

New format explained