UEFA Youth League domestic champions path third round starts 26 November

The new-look 2024/25 UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress.

Among teams involved in the third round – which starts on 26 November and will decide which ten clubs progress from this path to the last 32 – are holders Olympiacos, 2022/23 winners AZ Alkmaar (who play Manchester United, with the second leg at Old Trafford), domestic champions path specialists Midtjylland and debutants 2 Korriku, Auxerre, SK Rapid, Real Betis and Sassuolo, with the last two matched.

One of only two clubs now still involved that began in the first round, along with FK Sarajevo, 2 Korriku of Kosovo were one of six entrants from associations never previously represented. Another of the six, Malta's Valletta, also got through the opening round, producing a dramatic late second-leg comeback against Honka Espoo of Finland before winning on penalties, though they were then eliminated by Auxerre.

Several other clubs became the first from their nations to get through a round of this competition before losing in the second stage: Montenegro's Budućnost Podgorica, Latvia's Daugavpils (who conceded in the 90th minute against Cliftonville, equalised deep in added time, then won on spot kicks), Luxembourg's Progrès Niederkorn, Estonia's Tallinna Kalev and Lithuania's Žalgiris.

How the domestic champions path works

Under the new format, the entry in this path has increased from 32 to 52 teams, with an extra round and ten teams progressing to the new round of 32, rather than eight to the play-offs as previously.

The domestic champions path is played as three rounds of two-legged ties, all drawn on Tuesday 3 September.

The 24 clubs from the lowest-ranked entering associations began in the first round.

Clubs from the 28 top-ranked entering associations, including holders Olympiacos, began their campaigns in the second round.

The ten third-round winners will progress to the round of 32 and will be drawn against the teams finishing between seventh and 16th in the UEFA Champions League path league phase.

Watch: Youth League documentary film on UEFA.tv

Third round

All times CET

Tuesday 26 November

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United (17:00)

Basel vs SK Rapid (19:00)

Wednesday 27 November

Legia Warszawa vs Midtyjlland (12:00)

Dynamo Kyiv vs 2 Korriku (13:00)

Farul Constanța vs Lokomotiva Zagreb ﻿(13:00)

Sarajevo vs Trabzonspor (15:00)

Puskás Akadémia vs Genk (16:00)

Real Betis vs Sassuolo (16:00)

Trenčín vs Olympiacos (17:00)

Auxerre vs Hoffenheim (19:00)

Tuesday 10 December

Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar (20:00)

Wednesday 11 December

Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Farul Constanța (12:00)

Olympiacos vs Trenčín (12:00)

Trabzonspor vs Sarajevo (12:00)

2 Korriku vs Dynamo Kyiv (16:00)

SK Rapid vs Basel (17:00)

Midtjylland vs Legia Warszawa (18:00)

Sassuolo vs Real Betis (18:00)

Hoffenheim vs Auxerre (19:00)

Tuesday 17 December

Genk vs Puskás Akadémia (18:00)

Team guide

• Holders Olympiacos and 2022/23 winners AZ Alkmaar both began their victorious seasons in the domestic champions path, which had only previously produced one winner – Salzburg in 2016/17.

• Hoffenheim made the 2018/19 semi-finals on their only previous entry (via the Champions League path).

• Midtjylland have progressed through the domestic champions path a record six times, twice reaching the quarter-finals. They knocked out Legia in the second and final round in the first season of the domestic champions path in 2015/16.

• Continuing their debut campaigns are 2 Korriku (the first-ever entrants from Kosovo), Auxerre, Real Betis, Rapid, and Sassuolo.

• Legia, Lokomotiva, Puskás Akadémia, Sarajevo, Trabzonspor and Trenčín are also aiming to get to the post-New Year knockout phase for the first time.

• 2 Korriku and Sarajevo both began in the first round.

Second round

Wednesday 6 November

Kairat 0-5 Real Betis (agg: 1-11)

IMT Novi Beograd 1-0 Farul Constanța (agg: 1-2)

SK Rapid 3-2 Braga (agg: 3-2)

CSKA-Sofia 1-3 Genk (agg: 2-6)

Sabah 1-2 Basel (agg: 1-8)

Pafos 0-3 Legia Warszawa (agg: 0-6)

Puskás Akadémia 3-0 Aberdeen (agg: 8-1)

Maribor 1-3 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 2-4)

Zbrojovka Brno 1-3 Trenčín (agg: 3-6)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-5 Trabzonspor (agg: 3-8)

Hoffenheim 4-1 IFK Göteborg (agg: 7-1)

AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Strømsgodset (agg: 8-2)

Valletta 0-2 Auxerre (agg: 0-7)

Tallinna Kalev 1-2 Olympiacos (agg: 1-7)

Sassuolo 4-0 Daugavpils (agg: 9-0)

UCD 1-3 2 Korriku (agg: 2-5)

Manchester United 6-0 Žalgiris (agg: 11-2)

Tuesday 5 November

Midtjylland 5-0 Progrès Niederkorn (agg: 9-0) ﻿

Sunday 27 October

Dinamo-Minsk 0-0 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 1-2)

Match cancelled

FK Sarajevo 3-0 Maccabi Petah-Tikva (match cancelled – Maccabi Petah-Tikva withdrawn, agg: 6-0)

Lokomotiva Zagreb came through one of the closest second-round ties NK Lokomotiva Zagreb

Wednesday 23 October

Daugavpils 0-5 Sassuolo

Legia Warszawa 3-0 Pafos

Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Maribor

Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Farul Constanța 2-0 IMT Novi Beograd

Real Betis 6-1 Kairat

Olympiacos 5-0 Tallinna Kalev

2 Korriku 2-1 UCD

IFK Göteborg 0-3 Hoffenheim

Trenčín 3-2 Zbrojovka Brno

Žalgiris 2-5 Manchester United

Trabzonspor 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica

Auxerre 5-0 Valletta

Basel 6-0 Sabah

Progrès Niederkorn 0-4 Midtjylland

Strømsgodset 1-4 AZ Alkmaar

Aberdeen 1-5 Puskás Akadémia

﻿Tuesday 22 October

Braga 0-0 SK Rapid

Genk 3-1 CSKA-Sofia

Match cancelled

Maccabi Petah-Tikva 0-3 FK Sarajevo (match cancelled – Maccabi Petah-Tikva withdrawn)



Debutants Real Betis defeated Kairat Real Betis Balompié

Team guide

• Auxerre are the 14th different French participants in the competition as a whole, sharing the record with Germany.

• Along with Auxerre, also making their debuts in round two were Aberdeen, CSKA-Sofia, IFK Göteborg, IMT, Rapid Wien, Real Betis, Sabah, Sassuolo, Strømsgodset and Zbrojovka Brno.

• The debutants through from round one were 2 Korriku and Valletta, the first entrants from Kosovo and Malta respectively, plus Budućnost Podgorica, Progrès Niederkorn and Tallinna Kalev.

• Prior to their merger with Farul, Viitorul previously reached the 2016/17 round of 16.

2024 final highlights: Olympiacos 3-0 Milan

First round results

Wednesday 2 October

2 Korriku 2-1 Bylis (agg: 4-2)

Academia Rebeja Chisinau 1-4 Kairat (agg: 2-6)

Maribor 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 8-0)

FK Sarajevo 2-0 AP Brera Strumica (agg: 4-2)

Budućnost Podgorica 4-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 6-4)

Progrès Niederkorn 3-0 HB (agg: 5-1)

Valletta 3-2 Honka Espoo (agg: 3-3, Valletta win 3-0 on penalties)

FC Santa Coloma 0-4 Tallinna Kalev (agg: 0-11)

Cliftonville 2-1 Daugavpils (agg: 2-2, Daugavpils win 4-2 on penalties)

Stjarnan 3-2 UCD (agg: 3-5)

Tuesday 1 October

The New Saints 0-4 Žalgiris (agg: 2-7)

Sunday 22 September

Pyunik 1-2 Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 3-6)

Wednesday 18 September

﻿Kairat 2-1 Academia Rebeja Chisinau

Bylis 1-2 2 Korriku

Daugavpils 1-0 Cliftonville

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-2 Budućnost Podgorica

Honka Espoo 1-0 Valletta

Žalgiris 3-2 The New Saints

Dinamo-Minsk 4-2 Pyunik

Tallinna Kalev 7-0 FC Santa Coloma

Lincoln Red Imps 0-6 Maribor

HB 1-2 Progrès Niederkorn

UCD 3-0 Stjarnan

Tuesday 17 September

AP Brera Strumica 2-2 FK Sarajevo

Team guide

• Making their debuts in this round were 2 Korriku, Academia Rebeja, Brera Strumica, Budućnost Podgorica, Bylis, Cliftonville, FC Santa Coloma, HB, Lincoln Red Imps, Progrès Niederkorn, Tallinna Kalev, TNS and Valletta.

• Andorra, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Malta and Wales were represented for the first time.

Knockouts & final four

A single knockout phase will be played with one-legged ties, starting with the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards.

The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 28 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

New format explained