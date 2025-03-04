UEFA Youth League round of 16: Salzburg, Barcelona through

Salzburg and Barcelona are through to the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals with the other six round of 16 ties on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Salzburg gained a 2-1 win against Atlético de Madrid, who they have beaten in both their previous runs to the final. Salzburg's fellow former champions Barcelona then secured a 3-1 victory to end hosts Aston Villa's debut campaign.

Three more past winners will aim for progress on Wednesday. Holders Olympiacos visit newcomers Sturm Graz for the right to take on Salzburg while two former champions are matched when Real Madrid take on AZ Alkmaar.

Inter, who topped the inaugural league phase with six perfect wins, visit Bayern. One first-time quarter-finalist is assured as Trabzonspor, already on the best run in this competition by a Turkish club, meet Atalanta. Sporting CP host debutants Stuttgart with Barcelona awaiting the winners, and Hoffenheim take on fellow former semi-finalists Manchester City.

The draw for the rest of the tournament is already made, with the quarter-finals on 1 and 2 April. The semi-finals and final are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 and 28 April.

Tuesday 4 March

Salzburg 2-1 Atlético de Madrid

Salzburg had Lassina Traoré sent off after 36 minutes following a second booking but not long before the hour were in front through Edmund Baidoo with a neat angled finish. Five minutes later Atleti's David Fernández received a second yellow card when conceding a penalty, converted by Valentin Sulzbacher. Almost immediately, Romeo Hueso pulled one back but Salzburg held on to reach their fourth quarter-final after losing in the round of 16 for the last two years.

Aston Villa 1-3 Barcelona

Quim Junyent's neat finish put Barcelona ahead on the quarter-hour at Villa Park and five minutes later Arnau Pradas got his fourth goal of the competition to double the lead. Aidan Borland pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 56th minute but Jan Virgili rounded Villa goalkeeper Sam Proctor to make it 3-1 and keep Barcelona, now in a sixth quarter-final, still potentially on course for a record third title.

Wednesday 5 March

Trabzonspor vs Atalanta (12:00)

Sporting CP vs Stuttgart (14:00)

Hoffenheim vs Manchester City (14:00)

Sturm Graz vs Olympiacos (15:30)

Bayern München vs Inter (16:00)

﻿Real Madrid vs AZ Alkmaar (16:00)



All times CET

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals (1/2 April): 1: Real Madrid / AZ Alkmaar vs Hoffenheim / Manchester City

2: Sporting CP / Stuttgart vs Barcelona

3: Salzburg vs Sturm Graz / Olympiacos

4: Trabzonspor / Atalanta vs Bayern München / Inter Semi-finals (25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): 1: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

2: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2 Final (28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

Team guide

• Olympiacos are the holders while AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Salzburg are also among a record five past champions at this stage. Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners.

• Atleti, Hoffenheim, Man City and Sporting have previously reached the semi-finals.

• Other previous quarter-finalists include Bayern and opponents Inter (who finished top of the new league phase with a maximum 18 points).

• Continuing their debut campaigns are Aston Villa, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart. Atalanta and Trabzonspor are also aiming for first quarter-finals.

• Trabzonspor are the first Turkish team to reach the round of 16.

• All of the top eight from the league phase made the last 16; in order Inter, Sporting, Salzburg (the top three all ending the league phase unbeaten), Barcelona, Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Atalanta and Atleti.

• Olympiacos won last season from the domestic champions path, like AZ Alkmaar in 2022/23 and Salzburg in 2016/17. Olympiacos and AZ came through that path again, as did Hoffenheim and Trabzonspor.

• After knocking out fellow former champions Benfica in the round of 32, AZ now have gone a record 22 consecutive Youth League games unbeaten over 90 minutes (not counting penalty shoot-out losses), having begun the season sharing the mark of 17 with Chelsea.

• Real Madrid keep up their feat of playing in the round of 16 in all 11 editions and aim to increase their record number of quarter-final appearances to nine.

• Bayern and Inter met in the 2022/23 group stage. Bayern drew 2-2 away and won 2-0 at home.

• Salzburg beat Atleti 5-0 in the 2021/22 semi-finals in Nyon, and also 2-1 in the last eight on their way to victory in 2016/17.

• AZ beat Madrid 4-0 in the 2022/23 quarter-finals and went on to lift the trophy.

• Hoffenheim and Man City exchanged home wins in the 2018/19 group stage.