UEFA Youth League round of 16 starts 4 March

The 2024/25 UEFA Youth League round of 16 is on 4 and 5 March, with a record five former champions still in the hunt.

On Tuesday 4 March the first two games are played. Aston Villa, one of three debutants still involved, welcome two-time victors Barcelona and another past winner, Salzburg, play a club they have beaten on both their previous runs to the final, Atlético de Madrid.

A day later the other six ties take place. Holders Olympiacos visit newcomers Sturm Graz while two former champions are matched when Real Madrid take on AZ Alkmaar, and Inter, who topped the inaugural league phase with six perfect wins, visit Bayern.

One first-time quarter-finalist is assured as Trabzonspor, already on the best run in this competition by a Turkish club, meet Atalanta. Sporting CP host debutants Stuttgart, and Hoffenheim take on fellow former semi-finalists Manchester City.

The draw for the rest of the tournament is already made, with the quarter-finals on 1 and 2 April. The semi-finals and final are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 and 28 April.

Tuesday 4 March

Salzburg vs Atlético de Madrid (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Barcelona (16:00)

Wednesday 5 March

Sporting CP vs Stuttgart (14:00)

Hoffenheim vs Manchester City (14:00)

Sturm Graz vs Olympiacos (15:30)

Bayern München vs Inter (16:00)

Real Madrid vs AZ Alkmaar (16:00)

Trabzonspor vs Atalanta (16:00)

All times CET

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals (1/2 April): 1: Real Madrid / AZ Alkmaar vs Hoffenheim / Manchester City

2: Sporting CP / Stuttgart vs Aston Villa / Barcelona

3: Salzburg / Atlético de Madrid vs Sturm Graz / Olympiacos

4: Trabzonspor / Atalanta vs Bayern München / Inter Semi-finals (25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): 1: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

2: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2 Final (28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

2023 quarter-final highlights: AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Real Madrid

Team guide

• Olympiacos are the holders while AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Salzburg are also among a record five past champions at this stage. Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners.

• Atleti, Hoffenheim, Man City and Sporting have previously reached the semi-finals.

• Other previous quarter-finalists include Bayern and opponents Inter (who finished top of the new league phase with a maximum 18 points).

• Continuing their debut campaigns are Aston Villa, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart. Atalanta and Trabzonspor are also aiming for first quarter-finals.

• Trabzonspor are the first Turkish team to reach the round of 16.

• All of the top eight from the league phase are still involved; in order Inter, Sporting, Salzburg (the top three all ending unbeaten), Barcelona, Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Atalanta and Atleti.

• Olympiacos won last season from the domestic champions path, like AZ Alkmaar in 2022/23 and Salzburg in 2016/17. Olympiacos and AZ came through that path again, as did Hoffenheim and Trabzonspor.

• After knocking out fellow former champions Benfica in the round of 16, AZ now have gone a record 22 consecutive Youth League games unbeaten over 90 minutes (not counting penalty shoot-out losses), having begun the season sharing the mark of 17 with Chelsea.

• Real Madrid keep up their feat of playing in the round of 16 in all 11 editions and aim to increase their record number of quarter-final appearances to nine.

• Bayern and Inter met in the 2022/23 group stage. Bayern drew 2-2 away and won 2-0 at home.

• Salzburg beat Atleti 5-0 in the 2021/22 semi-finals in Nyon, and also 2-1 in the last eight on their way to victory in 2016/17.

• AZ beat Madrid 4-0 in the 2022/23 quarter-finals and went on to lift the trophy.

• Hoffenheim and Man City exchanged home wins in the 2018/19 group stage.