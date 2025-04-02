UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg end Olympiacos reign, history-makers Trabzonspor beat Inter, Barcelona win at Stuttgart, AZ-Man City to come

Salzburg and Trabzonspor have set up a UEFA Youth League semi-final while Barcelona are into the four-team Nyon showpiece for a record fifth time.

In Tuesday action, Trabzonspor went a third round further than any previous Turkish contender after defeating Inter 1-0 in front of a competition-record 40,368 crowd. Salzburg, the 2016/17 winners, will be Trabzonspor's last-four opponents after a 1-0 victory against holders Olympiacos.

On Wednesday, two-time winners Barcelona came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Stuttgart. AZ Alkmaar are facing Manchester City for the right to take on Barcelona at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 April, when both semis are played, with the final three days later.

Eight different associations and a record four past champions were represented in the ties. Five of the contenders came through the new league phase while AZ Alkmaar, Olympiacos and Trabzonspor emerged from the expanded domestic champions path (from which Olympiacos last season and AZ the year before came through to win the trophy).

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals:

Tuesday 1 April

Salzburg 1-0 Olympiacos

Trabzonspor 1-0 Inter

Wednesday 2 April

Stuttgart 1-2 Barcelona

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City (18:00 CET) Semi-finals (Friday 25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

Salzburg vs Trabzonspor

AZ Alkmaar / Manchester City vs Barcelona Final (Monday 28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

Salzburg / Trabzonspor vs AZ Alkmaar / Manchester City / Barcelona Kick-off times and order of semi-final ties TBC

The 2016/17 champions and 2021/22 runners-up Salzburg ended Olympiacos' reign as holders as the Austrian side kept up their perfect quarter-final record in their fourth appearance at this stage. Salzburg went ahead on 11 minutes through a stunning finish by Swiss youth international Enrique Aguilar.

Olympiacos goalkeeper Georgios Kouraklis made a double save from Alexander Murillo soon after, but Salzburg allowed few chances at the other end. However, by reaching the quarter-finals, Olympiacos had the best run by a defending champion since Barcelona in 2018/19.

Trabzonspor 1-0 Inter

Trabzonspor delighted the packed Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi as substitute Ekrem Terzi scored with 13 minutes left to knock out league phase table-toppers Inter. On 38 minutes, Oğuzhan Yılmaz brought down Matteo Cocchi in the Trabzonspor box but Luka Topalović's penalty was blocked by the legs of Erol Can Çolak.

Gabriele Garonetti headed wide from a Cocchi cross midway through the second half but, just two minutes after being brought off the bench, Ekrem Terzi won the ball inside the Inter half, advanced on goal and scored with a deflected shot. Trabzonspor, already the first Turkish side to even get to the round of 16, have now knocked out three Italian clubs in a row after previously beating Juventus and Atalanta.

The UEFA Youth League record crowd at Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi Trabzonspor

Wednesday 2 April

Stuttgart 1-2 Barcelona

Barcelona reached their record fifth Nyon finals to continue their bid to become the first team to win the title three times. They had the better of the early play, but in front of a packed home crowd Stuttgart struck first just before the half-hour when Lauri Penna played through Matheos Tsigkas, who got past his defender and shot in.

On 40 minutes Arnau Pradas equalised after cutting out a pass by Stuttgart keeper Florian Hellstern (who not long before had denied the Barcelona forward with a fine stop). Barcelona goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili made a triple save at the start of the second half and his side led in the 53rd minute when Jan Virgili finished off a quick team move. Yaakobishvili continued to keep out Stuttgart, whose debut campaign now ends.

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City