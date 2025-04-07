UEFA Youth League finals tickets: Get yours now!

Tickets for the finals of the 2024/25 Youth League are now available.

UEFA Youth League finals fixtures: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)

Salzburg vs Trabzonspor (14:00 CET)

AZ Alkmaar vs Barcelona (18:00 CET) Final (Monday 28 April)

Salzburg / Trabzonspor vs AZ Alkmaar / Barcelona (18:00 CET)

How do I buy tickets for the UEFA Youth League finals in Nyon?

General public

Tickets are available at the link below.

Get tickets

Tickets are free of charge for children under ten years old and cost 18CHF for adults. T&Cs and Refund policy can be found here.

Scout tickets

Scouts and observers can apply for tickets at the link below.

Apply for scout tickets

The deadline for requests is Friday 11 April. Ticketing terms and conditions can be found here and the scout privacy notice can be reviewed here.

Wheelchair users’ space with accompanying seat

Wheelchair users can book a space with an accompanying seat﻿ by emailing uylfticketing@uefa.ch with their request and proof of disability. A confirmation email will be sent in reply by UEFA.

There is a limit of two tickets, which includes one free of charge ticket for one companion.

Personal details for all ticket holders, including companions, will be required and tickets will be picked up and purchased at the ticketing booth at Colovray Sports Centre during opening hours (card only).

Accessible parking is available on site if required.