UEFA Youth League Finals in Nyon

The 2026 UEFA Youth League finals are a four-team knockout event scheduled for 17 and 20 April at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.

Information about the event will appear here closer to the event.

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path

Draw: 28 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 16/17/18 September

Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October

Matchday 3: 21/22 October

Matchday 4: 4/5 November

Matchday 5: 25/26 November

Matchday 6: 9/10 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 1 September, Nyon

First round first leg: 17 September

First round second leg: 1 October

Second round first leg: 22 October

Second round second leg: 5 November

Third round first leg: 26 November

Third round second leg: 10 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)