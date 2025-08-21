UEFA Youth League Finals in Nyon
Thursday, August 21, 2025
The 2026 finals are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters.
The 2026 UEFA Youth League finals are a four-team knockout event scheduled for 17 and 20 April at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.
Draw and match dates
UEFA Champions League path
Draw: 28 August, Monaco
Matchday 1: 16/17/18 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 21/22 October
Matchday 4: 4/5 November
Matchday 5: 25/26 November
Matchday 6: 9/10 December
Domestic champions path
Draw: 1 September, Nyon
First round first leg: 17 September
First round second leg: 1 October
Second round first leg: 22 October
Second round second leg: 5 November
Third round first leg: 26 November
Third round second leg: 10 December
Knockout phase
Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 3/4 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 24/25 February
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)
Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)