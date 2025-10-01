UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest: Second-round ties set
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Several competition debutants were among the teams through from the first round.
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path has kicked off with the first of the three two-legged knockout rounds now complete.
Through to the second round are teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur (thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition), with Dinamo Tbilisi also getting past a round for the first time. However, fellow newcomers Larne had their hearts broken as Racing Union Luxembourg overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg before winning on penalties to set up a tie with Köln.
Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxaar Lions home and away. They now play former champions AZ Alkmaar.
In all 50 clubs are involved in this path, with ten teams eventually to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs were playing in the ten first-round ties, aiming to join the 30 beginning in the second round including last season's runners-up Trabzonspor and former champions AZ and Porto. The bracket has already been set for all three rounds.
First round results
Second legs
Wednesday 1 October
KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)
Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)
Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)
HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)
Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski (agg: 4-1)
Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)
Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)
Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)
Tuesday 30 September
Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)
Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)
First legs
Friday 26 September
Thursday 18 September
Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur
Order of tie reversed from draw
Wednesday 17 September
Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu
Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri
Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi
Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg
Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki
Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica
Team guide
- Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. For Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions is was their clubs' first appearances in any UEFA competition.
- Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aimng to get through a Youth League round for the first time.
Second round draw
Dinamo-Minsk vs Ludogorets
AEK Larnaca vs Dinamo Tbilisi
Bravo vs Porto
Basel vs Real Betis
Austria Wien vs Maccabi Haifa
Nantes vs Sabah
Baník Ostrava vs Crvena Zvezda
Žilina vs Shelbourne
Racing Union Luxembourg vs Köln
Midtjylland vs Budućnost Podgorica
HJK Helsinki vs Trabzonspor
Genk vs Víkingur
KA Akureyri vs PAOK
Legia Warszawa vs Fiorentina
Lokomotiva Zagreb vs FCSB
Brann vs Puskás Akadémia
Dynamo Kyiv vs Brommapojkarna
Hibernian vs 2 Korriku
Skënderbeu vs Aston Villa
AZ Alkmaar vs Lincoln Red Imps
Planned match dates 22 October and 5 November
- In the second round AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina will all make competition debuts.
- Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16, FCSB went out in the group stage).
- Also starting in the second round are 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ Alkmaar and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.
- Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.
- Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.
- FCSB, Köln and Sabah will aim to get through a stage for the first time.
Third round draw
Dinamo-Minsk / Ludogorets vs AEK Larnaca / Dinamo Tbilisi
Bravo / Porto vs Basel / Real Betis
Austria Wien / Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes / Sabah
Baník Ostrava / Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina / Shelbourne
Racing Union Luxembourg / Köln vs Midtjylland / Budućnost Podgorica
HJK Helsinki / Trabzonspor vs Genk / Víkingur
KA Akureyri / PAOK vs Legia Warszawa / Fiorentina
Lokomotiva Zagreb / FCSB vs Brann / Puskás Akadémia
Dynamo Kyiv / Brommapojkarna vs Hibernian / 2 Korriku
Skënderbeu / Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar / Lincoln Red Imps
Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December 2025
UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon
Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 3/4 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 24/25 February
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)
Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)