UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest: Second-round ties set

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path has kicked off with the first of the three two-legged knockout rounds now complete.

Through to the second round are teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur (thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition), with Dinamo Tbilisi also getting past a round for the first time. However, fellow newcomers Larne had their hearts broken as Racing Union Luxembourg overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg before winning on penalties to set up a tie with Köln.

Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxaar Lions home and away. They now play former champions AZ Alkmaar.

In all 50 clubs are involved in this path, with ten teams eventually to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs were playing in the ten first-round ties, aiming to join the 30 beginning in the second round including last season's runners-up Trabzonspor and former champions AZ and Porto. The bracket has already been set for all three rounds.

Full domestic champions path draw bracket

First round results

Wednesday 1 October

KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)

Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)

Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)

HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski ﻿(agg: 4-1)

Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)

Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy 1-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur

Order of tie reversed from draw

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica

Team guide

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. For Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions is was their clubs' first appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aimng to get through a Youth League round for the first time.

Second round draw Dinamo-Minsk vs Ludogorets

AEK Larnaca vs Dinamo Tbilisi

Bravo vs Porto

Basel vs Real Betis

Austria Wien vs Maccabi Haifa Nantes vs Sabah

Baník Ostrava vs Crvena Zvezda

Žilina vs Shelbourne

Racing Union Luxembourg vs Köln

Midtjylland vs Budućnost Podgorica HJK Helsinki vs Trabzonspor

Genk vs Víkingur

KA Akureyri vs PAOK

Legia Warszawa vs Fiorentina

Lokomotiva Zagreb vs FCSB Brann vs Puskás Akadémia

Dynamo Kyiv vs Brommapojkarna

Hibernian vs 2 Korriku

Skënderbeu vs Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar vs Lincoln Red Imps Planned match dates 22 October and 5 November

In the second round AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina will all make competition debuts.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16, FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round are 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ Alkmaar and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah will aim to get through a stage for the first time.

Third round draw Dinamo-Minsk / Ludogorets vs AEK Larnaca / Dinamo Tbilisi Bravo / Porto vs Basel / Real Betis Austria Wien / Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes / Sabah Baník Ostrava / Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina / Shelbourne Racing Union Luxembourg / Köln vs Midtjylland / Budućnost Podgorica HJK Helsinki / Trabzonspor vs Genk / Víkingur KA Akureyri / PAOK vs Legia Warszawa / Fiorentina Lokomotiva Zagreb / FCSB vs Brann / Puskás Akadémia Dynamo Kyiv / Brommapojkarna vs Hibernian / 2 Korriku Skënderbeu / Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar / Lincoln Red Imps Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December 2025

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)