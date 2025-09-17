UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path has kicked off with the first of the three two-legged knockout rounds in progress.

Among Wednesday's opening games in the first round, Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's maiden victory in the UEFA Youth League, winning 2-0 at debutants Naxxar Lions, while Skënderbeu secured an impressive away triumph on their own competition bow. There is one first leg on Thursday and another on 26 September, with the returns on 30 September and 1 October.

In all 50 clubs are involved in this path, with ten teams eventually to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs are playing in the ten first-round ties, aiming to join the 30 beginning in the second round including last season's runners-up Trabzonspor and former champions AZ Alkmaar and Porto. The bracket has already been set for all three rounds.

Full domestic champions path draw bracket

All times CET

First round ties

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA vs HJK Helsinki (17:30)

Zrinjski Mostar vs Dinamo Tbilisi (18:30)

Larne vs Racing Union Luxembourg (20:30)

Shelbourne vs Rabotnicki (20:45)

Haverfordwest County vs Budućnost Podgorica (20:45)

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans vs Víkingur (16:45)*

*Order of tie reversed from draw

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy vs Dinamo-Minsk (13:00)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk vs Ordabasy (11:30)

Budućnost Podgorica vs Haverfordwest County (TBC)

Wednesday 1 October

Rabotnicki vs Shelbourne (TBC)

Racing Union Luxembourg vs Larne (TBC)

HJK Helsinki vs Be1 NFA (TBC)

KA Akureyri vs Jelgava (TBC, first leg: 2-2)

Skënderbeu vs Inter Escaldes (TBC, first leg: 10-0)

Lincoln Red Imps vs Naxxar Lions (TBC, first leg: 2-0)

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Zrinjski ﻿(18:00)

Víkingur vs Narva Trans (19:00)

Team guide

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur are making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. For Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions is it their clubs' first appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union aim to get through a Youth League round for the first time.

Second round draw Ordabasy / Dinamo-Minsk vs Ludogorets

AEK Larnaca vs Zrinjski / Dinamo Tbilisi

Bravo vs Porto

Basel vs Real Betis

Austria Wien vs Maccabi Haifa Nantes vs Sabah

Baník Ostrava vs Crvena Zvezda

Žilina vs Shelbourne / Rabotnicki

Larne / Racing Union Luxembourg vs Köln

Midtjylland vs Haverfordwest County / Budućnost Podgorica Be1 NFA / HJK Helsinki vs Trabzonspor

Genk vs Víkingur / Narva Trans

Jelgava / KA Akureyri vs PAOK

Legia Warszawa vs Fiorentina

Lokomotiva Zagreb vs FCSB Brann vs Puskás Akadémia

Dynamo Kyiv vs Brommapojkarna

Hibernian vs 2 Korriku

Inter Escaldes / Skënderbeu vs Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar vs Naxxar Lions / Lincoln Red Imps Planned match dates 22 October and 5 November

In the second round AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina will all make competition debuts.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16, FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round are 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ Alkmaar and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah will aim to get through a stage for the first time.

Third round draw Ordabasy / Dinamo-Minsk / Ludogorets vs AEK Larnaca / Zrinjski / Dinamo Tbilisi Bravo / Porto vs Basel / Real Betis Austria Wien / Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes / Sabah Baník Ostrava / Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina / Shelbourne / Rabotnicki Larne / Racing Union Luxembourg / Köln vs Midtjylland / Haverfordwest County / Budućnost Podgorica Be1 NFA / HJK Helsinki / Trabzonspor vs Genk / Víkingur / Narva Trans Jelgava / KA Akureyri / PAOK vs Legia Warszawa / Fiorentina Lokomotiva Zagreb / FCSB vs Brann / Puskás Akadémia Dynamo Kyiv / Brommapojkarna vs Hibernian / 2 Korriku Inter Escaldes / Skënderbeu / Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar / Naxxar Lions / Lincoln Red Imps Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December 2025

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)