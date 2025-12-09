UEFA Youth League domestic champions path: See who are into round of 32 so far

The third and final round of the UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress with AZ Alkmaar, Dinamo-Minsk, Legia Warszawa, Köln, Maccabi Haifa, Puskás Akadémia, Real Betis and Žilina through so far.

Ten places are on offer in the round of 32, with the domestic champions path qualifiers to be drawn at home to the clubs finishing between seventh and 16th place in the league phase.

AZ, who won the competition after beginning in this path in 2022/23 and reached the semi-finals last season, booked their last-32 spot with a 2-1 comeback win against Aston Villa to go through 4-3 on aggregate. Tycho de Wit got the winner having also scored in the first leg, in which twin brother Hessel de Wit made it 2-2 in the 89th minute. The other former winner in this path, Porto, lost home and away to Betis.

Köln won 4-1 at Midtjylland to win 5-2 overall and become the first team to eliminate the Danish side in the domestic champions path after they previously for through this route seven times. Both Poland and Belarus will have teams in the post-New Year knockout phase for the first time; Legia eliminated PAOK while Dinamo-Minsk overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Dinamo Tbilisi before winning on penalties.

Also going through on penalties were Žilina and Puskás Akadémia. Žilina also recovered from losing their first lest leg by two goals against Crvena Zvezda then prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-out, and Puskás Akadémia knocked out FCSB despite a 3-2 home defeat (having prevoiously won 2-1 away). Maccabi Haifa won both legs against 2023/24 semi-finalists Nantes.

The remaining two ties end tonight. Dynamo Kyiv and HJK Helsinki defend leads.

Trabzonspor reached the 2024/25 final from the domestic champions path but fell after entering in the second round this time, losing 1-0 at home to HJK, who had equalised in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in the first leg.

Progressing from the first round before being eliminated in the second were teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur, the latter thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition. Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxxar Lions home and away.

In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests joined the 30 teams beginning in the second round.

Third round fixtures and results

All times CET

Wednesday 10 December

Midtjylland 1-4 Köln (agg: 2-5)

Dinamo Tbilisi 0-2 Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 2-2, Dinamo-Minsk win 4-2 on penalties)

Real Betis 5-0 Porto (agg: 9-0)

Žilina 2-0 Crvena Zvezda (agg: 3-3, Žilina win 7-6 on penalties)

Puskás Akadémia 2-3 FCSB (agg: 4-4, Puskás Akadémia win 4-2 on penalties)

Nantes 2-3 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 2-4)

Genk vs HJK Helsinki (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Hibernian vs Dynamo Kyiv (20:00, first leg: 0-1)

Tuesday 9 December

PAOK 1-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 2-4)

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Aston Villa (agg: 4-3)

Friday 5 December

Dinamo-Minsk 0-2 Dinamo Tbilisi

Wednesday 26 November

Crvena Zvezda 3-1 Žilina

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Hibernian

Aston Villa 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Porto 0-4 Real Betis

FCSB 1-2 Puskás Akadémia

Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Nantes

HJK Helsinki 1-0 Genk

Köln 1-1 Midtjylland

Tuesday 25 November

Legia Warszawa 2-1 PAOK

﻿Team guide

AZ and Porto are former winners. AZ started in the domestic champions path when they won in 2022/23 and also when they reached last season's semi-finals, as did Nantes when making that stage in 2023/24.

Dinamo-Minsk, FCSB, HJK, Legia and Köln began the third round hoping to get to the post-New Year knockout phase for the first time.

AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. Genk and Legia Warszawa lost in the third round.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Second round results

Wednesday 5 November

Crvena Zvezda 4-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-1)

FCSB 3-2 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 6-4)

2 Korriuku 1-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-4)

Sabah 1-2 Nantes (agg: 1-7)

Aston Villa 6-0 Skënderbeu (agg: 7-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 6-3)

Fiorentina 3-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-6)

Maccabi Haifa 3-1 Austria Wien (agg: 4-2)

Porto 4-1 Bravo (agg: 8-1)

Real Betis 2-0 Basel (agg: 4-3)

Trabzonspor 0-1 HJK Helsinki (agg: 2-3)

PAOK 2-0 KA Akureyri (agg: 4-0)

Puskás Akadémia 0-0 Brann (agg: 1-1, Puskás Akadémia win 3-1 on penalties)

Ludogorets 0-2 Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 1-2)

Budućnost Podgorica 1-5 Midtjylland (agg: 1-8)

Köln 2-1 Racing Union Luxembourg﻿ (agg: 5-1)

Brommapojkarna 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-3)

Shelbourne 0-0 Žilina (agg: 2-2, Žilina win 2-0 on penalties)

Tuesday 4 November

Genk 3-1 Víkingur (agg: 11-1)

Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 0-9)

Saturday 1 November

Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Ludogorets

Thursday 23 October

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Trabzonspor

Wednesday 22 October

Legia Warszawa 4-1 Fiorentina

Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-3 FCSB

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Brommapojkarna

AEK Larnaca 3-4 Dinamo Tbilisi

Midtjylland 3-0 Budućnost Podgorica

Baník Ostrava 0-0 Crvena Zvezda

Austria Wien 1-1 Maccabi Haifa

KA Akureyri 0-2 PAOK

Žilina 2-2 Shelbourne

Nantes 5-0 Sabah

Bravo 0-4 Porto

Brann 1-1 Puskás Akadémia

Racing Union Luxembourg 0-3 Köln

Basel 3-2 Real Betis

Hibernian 4-0 2 Korriku

Víkingur 0-8 Genk

Tuesday 21 October

Skënderbeu 1-1 Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Lincoln Red Imps

﻿Team guide

In the second round, AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina all made competition debuts.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16; FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round were 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah were aiming to get through a stage for the first time.

Dinamo-Minsk also knocked out Ludogorets in this path in 2023/24.

First round results

Wednesday 1 October

KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)

Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)

Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)

HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski ﻿(agg: 4-1)

Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)

Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy 1-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It was Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions' first club appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)