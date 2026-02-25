UEFA Youth League round of 16: Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP through

Paris Saint-Germain won the first of Wednesday's six UEFA Youth League round of 16 games to join Tuesday winners Inter and Sporting CP in the quarter-finals.

A 6-1 victory against HJK Helsinki ensured progress for Paris. In a thrilling tie, Inter led 2-0 and trailed 2-3 before winning 5-3 against Real Betis, who were in the last 16 for the first time. Eintracht Frankfurt were also making their debut at this stage and like Betis bowed out, beaten 1-0 at home by Sporting.

The draw for the rest of the competition is already made, with Paris visiting Villarreal or Legia Warszawa in the last eight on 17/18 March, while Inter to welcome Benfica or AZ Alkmaar and Sporting go to Real Madrid or Chelsea. The winners progress to the knockout finals in Nyon on 17 and 20 April.

All ties in the knockout phase are one-off games, which if level on 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out.

Road to Nyon: Youth League knockout bracket Quarter-finals (17/18 March) Inter vs Benfica / AZ Alkmaar

Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Sporting CP

Atlético de Madrid / Maccabi Haifa vs Žilina / Club Brugge

Villarreal / Legia Warszawa vs Paris Saint-Germain Semi-finals (17 April, Nyon) 1: Inter / Benfica / AZ Alkmaar vs Atlético de Madrid / Maccabi Haifa / Žilina / Club Brugge

2: Real Madrid / Chelsea / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Legia Warszawa / Paris Saint-Germain Final (20 April, Nyon) Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2

Tuesday's matches

Inter 5-3 Real Betis

Youth League round of 16 highlights: Inter 5-3 Real Betis

Inter's Jamal Iddrissou scored twice in the first six minutes, converting a penalty after being brought down by Betis goalkeeper Yan Zhuravskyi and then heading in a Mattia Mosconi cross. Betis responded well; on 32 minutes Morante pulled one back from a free-kick and just before half-time Rica's corner was headed in by Rodrigo Marina. Not long after the break Marina became the first player to ten goals in the competition this season after being played through by Iván Corralejo.

But in the 70th minute Iddrissou completed his hat-trick, turning in Mattia Marello's free-kick, and shortly afterwards Mosconi ran from halfway and passed for substitute Matias Mancuso to restore Inter's lead. In added time Jean Emmanuel N'Agoran was sent off for Betis, conceding a free-kick curled in by Marello to confirm Inter's second straight quarter-final appearance.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Sporting CP

Youth League round of 16 highlights: Frankfurt 0-1 Sporting CP

Sporting took a 19th-minute lead in bizarre circumstances when Salvador Blopa's cross from the right spun in off the foot of Amil Siljevic. The home goalkeeper did deny Blopa early in the second half and also tipped over a Gabriel Silva free-kick just past the hour as part of a string of saves that kept Frankfurt in the game.

As the second half wore on Frankfurt started to press for an equaliser but Sporting kept them at bay. With seven minutes left the home side lost Boakye Osei to a second booking and Sporting ensured their third quarter-final in five seasons.

Wednesday's matches

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 HJK Helsinki

Paris began brightly and in the sixth minute had a penalty when Jere Kari fouled Adam Ayari, who stepped up himself to convert, and he scored again just past the quarter-hour with a low strike from outside the box. Pierre Mounguengue got the third on 27 minutes, meeting Mathis Jangeal's free-kick with a half-volley.

Jangeal made it four himself in the 55th minute in after newly-introduced substitute Ethan Luvambano won possession though Art Berisha then pulled one back for HJK, the first Finnish side to reach this stage. Late on Younes added another for Paris, followed by the pick of the goals by substitute Yanis Khafi from distance, confirming the 2015/16 runners-up in their fourth quarter-final.

Benfica vs AZ Alkmaar (16:00)

Benfica were winners in 2021/22 (in their joint-record fourth final); AZ succeeded them as champions in 2022/23.

AZ beat Benfica on penalties in the round of 32 last season on their way to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (16:00)

Real Madrid, who have reached the last 16 of all 12 editions, were champions in 2019/20.

Unbeaten league phase table-toppers Chelsea are two-time winners and, like Benfica, have reached four finals.

Žilina vs Club Brugge (16:00)

Žilina are in the round of 16 for the third time in five seasons.

Club Brugge are in the last 16 for the first time

Atlético de Madrid vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)

Atleti reached the semi-finals in 2021/22.

Maccabi Haifa knocked out holders Barcelona to become the first side from Israel to reach this stage.

Villarreal vs Legia Warszawa (16:00)

Villarreal have reached the last 16 for the first time.

Legia are the first side from Poland to reach this stage

All times CET