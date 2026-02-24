UEFA Youth League round of 16: Inter, Sporting CP through

Inter and Sporting CP are the first two teams through from the UEFA Youth League round of 16, with the remaining six ties on Wednesday.

In a thrilling tie, Inter led 2-0 and trailed 2-3 before winning 5-3 against Real Betis, who were in the last 16 for the first time. Eintracht Frankfurt were also making their debut at this stage and like Betis bowed out, beaten 1-0 at home by Sporting.

The draw for the rest of the competition is already made, with Inter to welcome Benfica or AZ Alkmaar in the last eight on 17/18 March and Sporting visiting Real Madrid or Chelsea. The winners progress to the knockout finals in Nyon on 17 and 20 April.

All ties in the knockout phase are one-off games, which if level on 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out.

Tuesday's results

Inter 5-3 Real Betis

Inter's Jamal Iddrissou scored twice in the first six minutes, converting a penalty after being brought down by Betis goalkeeper Yan Zhuravskyi and then heading in a Mattia Mosconi cross. Betis responded well; on 32 minutes Morante pulled one back from a free-kick and just before half-time Rica's corner was headed in by Rodrigo Marina. Not long after the break Marina became the first player to ten goals in the competition this season after being played through by Iván Corralejo.

But in the 70th minute Iddrissou completed his hat-trick, turning in Mattia Marello's free-kick, and shortly afterwards Mosconi ran from halfway and passed for substitute Matias Mancuso to restore Inter's lead. In added time Jean Emmanuel N'Agoran was sent off for Betis, conceding a free-kick curled in by Marello to confirm Inter's second straight quarter-final appearance.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Sporting CP

Sporting took a 19th-minute lead in bizarre circumstances when Salvador Blopa's cross from the right spun in off the foot of Amil Siljevic. The home goalkeeper did deny Blopa early in the second half and also tipped over a Gabriel Silva free-kick just past the hour as part of a string of saves that kept Frankfurt in the game.

As the second half wore on Frankfurt started to press for an equaliser but Sporting kept them at bay. With seven minutes left the home side lost Boakye Osei to a second booking and Sporting ensured their third quarter-final in five seasons.

Wednesday's fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain vs HJK Helsinki (14:00)

Paris were 2015/16 runners-up.

HJK are the first Finnish side to reach this stage.

Benfica vs AZ Alkmaar (15:00)

Benfica were winners in 2021/22 (in their joint-record fourth final); AZ succeeded them as champions in 2022/23.

AZ beat Benfica on penalties in the round of 32 last season on their way to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (16:00)

Real Madrid, who have reached the last 16 of all 12 editions, were champions in 2019/20.

Unbeaten league phase table-toppers Chelsea are two-time winners and, like Benfica, have reached four finals.

Žilina vs Club Brugge (16:00)

Žilina are in the round of 16 for the third time in five seasons.

Club Brugge are in the last 16 for the first time

Atlético de Madrid vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)

Atleti reached the semi-finals in 2021/22.

Maccabi Haifa knocked out holders Barcelona to become the first side from Israel to reach this stage.

Villarreal vs Legia Warszawa (16:00)

Villarreal have reached the last 16 for the first time.

Legia are the first side from Poland to reach this stage

