UEFA Youth League round of 16 starts Tuesday
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
The teams in the one-off ties on 24 and 25 February are all two wins away from April's four-team finals in Nyon.
The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is played on 24 and 25 February, with the contenders all two wins away from April's four-team finals in Nyon, Switzerland.
All ties from the round of 16 onwards are one-off games, which if level on 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out. The draw for the rest of the competition is already made.
Round of 16 ties
Tuesday 24 February
Inter vs Real Betis (14:00)
- Inter are aiming to reach their third quarter-final after winning away at Köln in the last 32 in front of a competition-record 50,000 crowd.
- Betis are in the last 16 for the first time.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (16:00)
- Frankfurt are in the last 16 for the first time.
- Sporting CP, who reached the Nyon semis in 2022/23, lost to another German side, Stuttgart, in the round of 16 last season.
Wednesday 25 February
Paris Saint-Germain vs HJK Helsinki (14:00)
- Paris were 2015/16 runners-up.
- HJK are the first Finnish side to reach this stage.
Benfica vs AZ Alkmaar (15:00)
- Benfica were winners in 2021/22 (in their joint-record fourth final); AZ succeeded them as champions in 2022/23.
- AZ beat Benfica on penalties in the round of 32 last season on their way to the semi-finals.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea (16:00)
- Real Madrid, who have reached the last 16 of all 12 editions, were champions in 2019/20.
- Unbeaten league phase table-toppers Chelsea are two-time winners and, like Benfica, have reached four finals.
Žilina vs Club Brugge (16:00)
- Žilina are in the round of 16 for the third time in five seasons.
- Club Brugge are in the last 16 for the first time
Atlético de Madrid vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)
- Atleti reached the semi-finals in 2021/22.
- Maccabi Haifa knocked out holders Barcelona to become the first side from Israel to reach this stage.
Villarreal vs Legia Warszawa (17:00)
- Villarreal have reached the last 16 for the first time.
- Legia are the first side from Poland to reach this stage
All times CET
Road to Nyon: Youth League knockout bracket
Quarter-finals (17/18 March)
Inter / Real Betis vs Benfica / AZ Alkmaar
Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Frankfurt / Sporting CP
Atlético de Madrid / Maccabi Haifa vs Žilina / Club Brugge
Villarreal / Legia Warszawa vs Paris Saint-Germain / HJK Helsinki
Semi-finals (17 April, Nyon)
1: Inter / Real Betis / Benfica / AZ Alkmaar vs Atlético de Madrid / Maccabi Haifa / Žilina / Club Brugge
2: Real Madrid / Chelsea / Frankfurt / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Legia Warszawa / Paris Saint-Germain / HJK Helsinki
Final (20 April, Nyon)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2