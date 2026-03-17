UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Club Brugge win at Atleti; Villarreal-Paris, Real Madrid-Sporting, Inter-Benfica to come

Club Brugge are the first team through from the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals with one more game today and the other matches on Wednesday.

The one-off ties are deciding the four teams advancing to the knockout finals in Lausanne on 17 and 20 April. Club Brugge are into the finals for the first time after earning a 4-0 victory at Atlético de Madrid with three goals in the opening 27 minutes, and will face the winners of Wednesday's tie between Inter and Benfica.

All ties in the knockout phase are one-off games, which if level after 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out.

Road to the finals Quarter-finals: Tuesday 17 March Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00) Wednesday 18 March Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Inter vs Benfica (16:00) All times CET Semi-finals (Friday 17 April): Lausanne (14:00 and 18:45) Inter / Benfica vs Club Brugge

Real Madrid / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain Order of ties TBC Final (Monday 20 April): Lausanne (18:45) Inter / Benfica / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Sporting CP / Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain

Team guide

The quarter-finals feature two former champions (Benfica and Real Madrid), another past finalist (Paris) and two further clubs that have reached the last four (Atleti and Sporting). Inter have never made it past the quarter-finals while Club Brugge and Villarreal are at this stage for the first time.

This is the third time Spain have had three quarter-finalists after 2016/17 and 2017/18. The only other nation to manage the feat is England in 2013/14 and 2017/18.

For the third year running, no club will be making the four-team finals two seasons in succession.

All eight remaining teams emerged from the UEFA Champions League path: Benfica (2nd place in league table), Club Brugge (3rd), Real Madrid (4th), Villarreal (5th), Atleti (7th), Sporting (12th), Paris (13th) and Inter (14th).

Where to watch the Youth League: TV/streams

Tuesday 17 March

Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge

Club Brugge led through Yanis Musuayi in the fifth minute when he headed in Lucas Delorge's corner. Midway through the first half Tian Koren turned in Tobias Jensen's low cross, and shortly afterwards Musuayi made it 3-0 as he won the ball on the left, cut inside and shot in from a tight angle.

Atleti, who had won only one of their five past quarter-finals, pushed in the second half and hit the post through Miguel Gil. However, the captain was later sent off for a second booking, with visiting substitute Jesse Bisiwu scoring the fourth from the resulting free-kick. Club Brugge now emulate Anderlecht, who won Belgium's only previous quarter-final appearances in 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Villarreal are the fourth different Spanish club to reach the quarter-finals after Atleti, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Paris are in their fourth quarter-final and have got through once, when going on to finish runners-up in 2015/16.

These teams are meeting in the competition for the first time.

Wednesday 18 March

Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (14:00)

The 2019/20 champions Madrid are into a record ninth quarter-final, two more than any other team, and hope to equal Barcelona's record of getting to a fifth semi.

Sporting, the only remaining team unbeaten through the competition this season, are in their third quarter-final in five years and hope to now emulate their run to the 2022/23 semis.

These teams met in the 2016/17 group stage, Madrid drawing 1-1 at home and winning 3-1 away.

Inter vs Benfica (16:00)