UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge through to Lausanne; Real Madrid-Sporting, Inter-Benfica to come

Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge are through from the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals with their last-four opponents to be decided on Wednesday.

The one-off ties are deciding the four teams advancing to the knockout finals in Lausanne on 17 and 20 April. Paris won 1-0 at Villarreal and now take on Real Madrid or Sporting CP; Club Brugge are into the finals for the first time after earning a 4-0 victory at Atleti with three goals in the opening 27 minutes and will face Inter or Benfica.

All ties in the knockout phase are one-off games, which if level after 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out.

Where to watch the Youth League: TV/streams

Tuesday's results

Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge

Club Brugge led through Yanis Musuayi in the fifth minute when he headed in Lucas Delorge's corner. Midway through the first half Tian Koren turned in Tobias Jensen's low cross and shortly afterwards Musuayi made it 3-0 as he won the ball on the left, cut inside and shot in from a tight angle.

Atleti, who had won only one of their five past quarter-finals, pushed in the second half and hit the post through Miguel Gil. However, the captain was later sent off for a second booking, with visiting substitute Jesse Bisiwu scoring the fourth from the resulting free-kick. Club Brugge now emulate Anderlecht, who won Belgium's only previous quarter-final appearances in 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Villarreal 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris went ahead on 26 minutes as Pierre Mounguengue played the ball into the box for Elijah Ly to cut back and shot in. Iker Adelantado hit the post for first-time quarter-finalists Villarreal, who also went close just after the break when Hugo López was played through but denied by Paris goalkeeper Martin James.

Just before the hour Villarreal were awarded a penalty when Hugo López was tripped; he stepped up himself but James dived to tip the ball away. With ten minutes to go Joselillo Gaitán struck the top of the crossbar with James out of position and later Babacar Welle Tendeng went close but Paris held on to reach the semi-finals for the second time, a decade on from finishing runners-up.

Wednesday's fixtures

Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (14:00)

The 2019/20 champions Madrid are into a record ninth quarter-final, two more than any other team, and hope to equal Barcelona's record of getting to a fifth semi.

Sporting, the only remaining team unbeaten through the competition this season, are in their third quarter-final in five years and are now looking to emulate their run to the 2022/23 semis.

These teams met in the 2016/17 group stage, Madrid drawing 1-1 at home and winning 3-1 away.

Inter vs Benfica (16:00)

Inter are in their third quarter-final, and second in a row, as they aim to reach the semis for the first time.

Benfica, who are one goal away from equalling Chelsea's 2014/15 record of 36 in a Youth league season, are in their seventh quarter-final. They hope to equal Barcelona's record by reaching a fifth semi; they have previously made a joint-best four finals and were champions in 2021/22.

These teams met in the 2023/24 group stage, twice drawing 1-1.

Team guide