Timely Arp shoots Germany into semi-finals
Saturday 13 May 2017
Article summary
Germany 2-1 Netherlands
Jann-Fiete Arp scored with a minute remaining after Elias Abouchabaka had cancelled out Zakaria Aboukhlal's opener for the Dutch.
Article top media content
Article body
- Jann-Fiete Arp scores late on as Germany come from behind to reach the semi-finals
- Germany will play Spain in the last four – like they did in Azerbaijan last year
- Christian Wück's side fill the fourth of five European berths at the FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Arp scores his seventh of the finals after a free-kick is only partially cleared his way
- Zakaria Aboukhlal, at full stretch, turns in Juan Familio-Castillo's left-wing cross
- Elias Abouchabaka equalises when he dispatches Dennis Jastrzembski's cut-back
- Germany make it seven wins in as many games in the 2016/17 competition