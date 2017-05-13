- 2016/17

NK Inter Zaprešić - Zapresic
Quarter-finals
Germany
2-1
-
Netherlands
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #GERNED

      Timely Arp shoots Germany into semi-finals

      Saturday 13 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      Germany 2-1 Netherlands
      Jann-Fiete Arp scored with a minute remaining after Elias Abouchabaka had cancelled out Zakaria Aboukhlal's opener for the Dutch.

      U17 Highlights: See Arp's last-gasp Germany winner
      U17 Highlights: See Arp's last-gasp Germany winner
      • Jann-Fiete Arp scores late on as Germany come from behind to reach the semi-finals
      • Germany will play Spain in the last four – like they did in Azerbaijan last year
      • Christian Wück's side fill the fourth of five European berths at the FIFA U-17 World Cup
      • Arp scores his seventh of the finals after a free-kick is only partially cleared his way
      • Zakaria Aboukhlal, at full stretch, turns in Juan Familio-Castillo's left-wing cross
      • Elias Abouchabaka equalises when he dispatches Dennis Jastrzembski's cut-back
      • Germany make it seven wins in as many games in the 2016/17 competition
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile