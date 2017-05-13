Sancho fires England past obdurate Ireland
Saturday 13 May 2017
Article summary
England 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Jadon Sancho's long-range shot secured England a semi-final against Turkey and a tenth straight win in this season's competition.
Article top media content
Article body
- Jadon Sancho's fourth goal of the 2017 finals enough to defeat Republic of Ireland
- Two-time winners England move on to a semi-final against Turkey on Tuesday
- Steve Cooper's side also rubber-stamp their qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Sancho makes the breakthrough with a dipping shot from around 25 metres
- England's Rhian Brewster hits the inside of the far post early in the second half
- Team-mate Phil Foden rattles the crossbar twice in the last five minutes
- Ireland's Aaron Bolger is sent off late on after receiving his second booking
- Colin O'Brien's charges register only one attempt on target to England's 14
- England have won all ten of their games in the 2016/17 competition