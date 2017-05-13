- 2016/17

SRC Velika Gorica - Velika Gorica
Quarter-finals
England
1-0
Republic of Ireland
      Sancho fires England past obdurate Ireland

      Saturday 13 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      England 1-0 Republic of Ireland
      Jadon Sancho's long-range shot secured England a semi-final against Turkey and a tenth straight win in this season's competition.

      Jadon Sancho celebrates after firing in his fourth goal of the 2017 final tournament
      Jadon Sancho celebrates after firing in his fourth goal of the 2017 final tournament ©Sportsfile
      • Jadon Sancho's fourth goal of the 2017 finals enough to defeat Republic of Ireland
      • Two-time winners England move on to a semi-final against Turkey on Tuesday
      • Steve Cooper's side also rubber-stamp their qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup
      • Sancho makes the breakthrough with a dipping shot from around 25 metres
      • England's Rhian Brewster hits the inside of the far post early in the second half
      • Team-mate Phil Foden rattles the crossbar twice in the last five minutes
      • Ireland's Aaron Bolger is sent off late on after receiving his second booking
      • Colin O'Brien's charges register only one attempt on target to England's 14
      • England have won all ten of their games in the 2016/17 competition
