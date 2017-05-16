Classy England too good for Turkey in semi-finals
Tuesday 16 May 2017
Article summary
Turkey 1-2 England
First-half goals by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho paved the way for England to reach their fourth UEFA European Under-17 Championship final.
Article top media content
Article body
- England qualify for their fourth UEFA European Under-17 Championship final
- See highlights here
- They will play Spain or Germany in the title decider in Varazdin on Friday (20:00CET)
- Steve Cooper names an unchanged team for the fifth successive game
- Callum Hudson-Odoi runs on to Jadon Sancho's pass and fires England ahead
- Tashan Oakley-Boothe suffers a serious injury and leaves the stadium in an ambulance
- Phil Foden's precision pass finds Sancho, who calmly makes it 2-0
- Kerem Kesgin gives Turkey hope deep into first half added time with a low shot
- England concede their first goal since the eighth minute of their Group D opener
- England's two final wins came in 2010 (v Spain) and 2014 (v Netherlands)
- Spain defeated England in their first U17 EURO final, in 2007