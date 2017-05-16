- 2016/17

NK Inter Zaprešić - Zapresic
Semi-finals
Turkey
1-2
-
England
      Classy England too good for Turkey in semi-finals

      Tuesday 16 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      Turkey 1-2 England
      First-half goals by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho paved the way for England to reach their fourth UEFA European Under-17 Championship final.

      U17 Highlights: See how England made it to the final
      • England qualify for their fourth UEFA European Under-17 Championship final
      • See highlights here
      • They will play Spain or Germany in the title decider in Varazdin on Friday (20:00CET)
      • Steve Cooper names an unchanged team for the fifth successive game
      • Callum Hudson-Odoi runs on to Jadon Sancho's pass and fires England ahead
      • Tashan Oakley-Boothe suffers a serious injury and leaves the stadium in an ambulance
      • Phil Foden's precision pass finds Sancho, who calmly makes it 2-0
      • Kerem Kesgin gives Turkey hope deep into first half added time with a low shot
      • England concede their first goal since the eighth minute of their Group D opener
      • England's two final wins came in 2010 (v Spain) and 2014 (v Netherlands)
      • Spain defeated England in their first U17 EURO final, in 2007
