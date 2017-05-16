Spain hold nerve to defeat Germany on penalties
Tuesday 16 May 2017
Spain 0-0 Germany (Spain win 4-2 on pens)
Germany's Erik Majetschak and Lars Lukas Mai failed to convert in the shoot-out as Spain edged into their seventh U17 EURO final.
- Spain defeat Germany 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 80 minutes in their semi-final
- Germany's Erik Majetschak (saved) and Lars Lukas Mai (crossbar) fail to convert
- First UEFA European Under-17 Championship shoot-out under the experimental system
- Abel Ruiz shoots just wide in 25th minute as Spain have better of first-half chances
- Germany midfielder Dennis Jastrzembski clips the outside of the far post with shot
- Ruiz rattles the bar from the spot with ten minutes left after José Alonso is fouled
- Spain face England in the final at NK Varaždin stadium at 20:00CET on Friday
- The final will be two-time winners Spain's record seventh at U17 EURO level
- Spain overcame England in the 2007 final and lost to the same side in 2010