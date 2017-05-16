- 2016/17

NK Varaždin - Varazdin
Semi-finals
Spain
0-0
-
Germany
      Spain hold nerve to defeat Germany on penalties

      Tuesday 16 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      Spain 0-0 Germany (Spain win 4-2 on pens)
      Germany's Erik Majetschak and Lars Lukas Mai failed to convert in the shoot-out as Spain edged into their seventh U17 EURO final.

      U17 Highlights: Watch penalty drama as Spain oust Germany
      • Spain defeat Germany 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 80 minutes in their semi-final
      • See highlights here
      • Germany's Erik Majetschak (saved) and Lars Lukas Mai (crossbar) fail to convert
      • First UEFA European Under-17 Championship shoot-out under the experimental system
      • Abel Ruiz shoots just wide in 25th minute as Spain have better of first-half chances
      • Germany midfielder Dennis Jastrzembski clips the outside of the far post with shot
      • Ruiz rattles the bar from the spot with ten minutes left after José Alonso is fouled
      • Spain face England in the final at NK Varaždin stadium at 20:00CET on Friday
      • The final will be two-time winners Spain's record seventh at U17 EURO level
      • Spain overcame England in the 2007 final and lost to the same side in 2010
