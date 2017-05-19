Spot-on Spain claim record third U17 EURO title
Friday 19 May 2017
Spain 2-2 England
Substitute Nacho Díaz forced penalties with a header six minutes into added time, enabling Spain to claim their record third U17 EURO title.
- Spain win the UEFA European Under-17 Championship for a record third time
- La Roja add to their victories in 2007, also against England, and 2008
- Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected shot gives England the upper hand
- Right-back Mateu Morey finishes off a fine team move for his third goal of the finals
- Midfielder Phil Foden restores England's lead with a low shot from distance
- England keeper Josef Bursik then denies Sergio Gómez and Juan Miranda
- Nacho Díaz heads in fellow substitute José Alonso's corner deep into added time
- England's Rhian Brewster (post) and Joel Latibeaudiere (over the bar) miss in shoot-out
- The final is decided on penalties for the fifth time in the last six years
- Captain Abel Ruiz was in the Spain side beaten on spot kicks by Portugal 12 months ago
- England fail to win for the first time in 12 matches in the 2016/17 competition