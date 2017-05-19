- 2016/17

NK Varaždin - Varazdin
Final
Spain
2-2
-
England
      Spot-on Spain claim record third U17 EURO title

      Friday 19 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      Spain 2-2 England
      Substitute Nacho Díaz forced penalties with a header six minutes into added time, enabling Spain to claim their record third U17 EURO title.

      • Spain win the UEFA European Under-17 Championship for a record third time
      • La Roja add to their victories in 2007, also against England, and 2008
      • Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected shot gives England the upper hand
      • Right-back Mateu Morey finishes off a fine team move for his third goal of the finals
      • Midfielder Phil Foden restores England's lead with a low shot from distance
      • England keeper Josef Bursik then denies Sergio Gómez and Juan Miranda
      • Nacho Díaz heads in fellow substitute José Alonso's corner deep into added time
      • England's Rhian Brewster (post) and Joel Latibeaudiere (over the bar) miss in shoot-out
      • The final is decided on penalties for the fifth time in the last six years
      • Captain Abel Ruiz was in the Spain side beaten on spot kicks by Portugal 12 months ago
      • England fail to win for the first time in 12 matches in the 2016/17 competition
