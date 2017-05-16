- 2016/17

Hungary
0-1
-
France
      #HUNFRA

      Gouiri goal seals World Cup ticket for France

      Tuesday 16 May 2017 by Wayne Harrison

      Hungary 0-1 France
      Amine Gouiri's ninth goal in five appearances in Croatia earned France a place at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

      Amine Gouiri celebrates with the player who set up his ninth goal in Croatia, Alexis Flips
      Amine Gouiri celebrates with the player who set up his ninth goal in Croatia, Alexis Flips ©Sportsfile
      • France defeat Hungary in the FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off match in Sesvete
      • Lionel Rouxel's team fill Europe's final berth at the October tournament in India
      • England, Germany, Spain and Turkey qualified by winning their quarter-finals
      • France avenge their 3-2 loss to Hungary in the U17 EURO group stage 13 days ago
      • Amine Gouiri, set up by Alexis Flips, scores his ninth goal in five games in Croatia
      • Szabolcs Schön crafts Hungary's best chance, pulling his shot wide after a strong run
