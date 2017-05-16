Gouiri goal seals World Cup ticket for France
Tuesday 16 May 2017
Hungary 0-1 France
Amine Gouiri's ninth goal in five appearances in Croatia earned France a place at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.
- France defeat Hungary in the FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off match in Sesvete
- Lionel Rouxel's team fill Europe's final berth at the October tournament in India
- England, Germany, Spain and Turkey qualified by winning their quarter-finals
- France avenge their 3-2 loss to Hungary in the U17 EURO group stage 13 days ago
- Amine Gouiri, set up by Alexis Flips, scores his ninth goal in five games in Croatia
- Szabolcs Schön crafts Hungary's best chance, pulling his shot wide after a strong run