U17 qualifying latest

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs until 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.

Spain and England have byes to 3 December elite round draw



Hosts Estonia have bye to finals



QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS

Group 1 (9–15 October): Belgium, Poland*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (24–30 October): Italy, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*

Group 3 (12– 18 November): Republic of Ireland*, Israel, Montenegro, Andorra

Group 4 (27 September–3 October): Sweden*, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 5 (22–28 October): France, Slovakia, Cyprus*, Gibraltar

Group 6 (24–30 October): Serbia, Hungary, Belarus*, Latvia

Group 7 (22–28 October): Scotland*, Croatia, Iceland, Armenia

Group 8 (13–19 November): Portugal*, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania

Group 9 (13–19 November): Germany, Greece*, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (24–30 October): Russia, Switzerland, Romania*, San Marino

Group 11 (25 September–1 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland*, Moldova

Group 12 (9–15 October): Netherlands (holders)*, Slovenia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 13 (17–23 October): Austria, Norway*, Bulgaria, Malta

*Hosts

The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Spain and England into the elite round in March 2020, drawn on 3 December.