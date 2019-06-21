U17 qualifying: road to Estonia
Friday 21 June 2019
Holders the Netherlands are among 52 teams in the qualifying round running from 25 September.
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 25 September to 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.
While top seeds Spain and England have byes to next spring’s elite round and hosts Estonia are assured of a finals berth, the other hopefuls - including holders the Netherlands - compete in 13 mini-tournaments. The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, join Spain and England in the 3 December elite round draw.
QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS
Group 1 (9–15 October): Belgium, Poland*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein
Group 2 (24–30 October): Italy, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*
Group 3 (12– 18 November): Republic of Ireland*, Israel, Montenegro, Andorra
Group 4 (27 September–3 October): Sweden*, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Lithuania
Group 5 (22–28 October): France, Slovakia, Cyprus*, Gibraltar
Group 6 (24–30 October): Serbia, Hungary, Belarus*, Latvia
Group 7 (22–28 October): Scotland*, Croatia, Iceland, Armenia
Group 8 (13–19 November): Portugal*, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania
Group 9 (13–19 November): Germany, Greece*, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Group 10 (24–30 October): Russia, Switzerland, Romania*, San Marino
Group 11 (25 September–1 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland*, Moldova
Group 12 (9–15 October): Netherlands (holders)*, Slovenia, Wales, Kosovo
Group 13 (17–23 October): Austria, Norway*, Bulgaria, Malta
*Hosts
- The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Spain and England into the elite round in March 2020, drawn on 3 December.
- The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals from 21 May to 6 June.