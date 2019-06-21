U17 qualifying: road to Estonia

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 25 September to 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.

While top seeds Spain and England have byes to next spring’s elite round and hosts Estonia are assured of a finals berth, the other hopefuls - including holders the Netherlands - compete in 13 mini-tournaments. The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, join Spain and England in the 3 December elite round draw.

QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS

Group 1 (9–15 October): Belgium, Poland*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (24–30 October): Italy, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*

Group 3 (12– 18 November): Republic of Ireland*, Israel, Montenegro, Andorra

Group 4 (27 September–3 October): Sweden*, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 5 (22–28 October): France, Slovakia, Cyprus*, Gibraltar

Group 6 (24–30 October): Serbia, Hungary, Belarus*, Latvia

Group 7 (22–28 October): Scotland*, Croatia, Iceland, Armenia

Group 8 (13–19 November): Portugal*, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania

Group 9 (13–19 November): Germany, Greece*, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (24–30 October): Russia, Switzerland, Romania*, San Marino

Group 11 (25 September–1 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland*, Moldova

Group 12 (9–15 October): Netherlands (holders)*, Slovenia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 13 (17–23 October): Austria, Norway*, Bulgaria, Malta

*Hosts



