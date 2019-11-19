U17 qualifying round report
Tuesday 19 November 2019
The line-up for the 3 December elite-round draw is set with 30 teams joining seeds England and Spain.
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs until 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.
- All the results
- Top two in every group, and four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair go through
- Spain and England have byes to 3 December elite round draw
- Hosts Estonia have bye to finals
- Through so far to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England (bye), Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Montenegro, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Spain (bye), Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales
Group 1
Through: Belgium, Poland*
Also in group: North Macedonia, Liechtenstein
Group 2
Through: Italy, Turkey
Also in group: Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*
Group 3
Through: Republic of Ireland*, Montenegro, Israel (best third-placed)
Also in group: Andorra
Group 4
Through: Denmark, Sweden*
Also in group: Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group 5
Through: France, Slovakia
Also in group: Cyprus*, Gibraltar
Group 6
Through: Serbia, Hungary, Belarus* (best third-placed)
Also in group: Latvia
Group 7
Through: Croatia, Scotland*
Also in group: Armenia, Iceland
Group 8
Through: Ukraine, Portugal*, Georgia (best third-placed)
Also in group: Albania
Group 9
Through: Greece*, Germany
Also in group: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan
Group 10
Through: Russia, Switzerland, Romania* (best third-placed)
Eliminated: San Marino
Group 11
Through: Finland*, Czech Republic
Eliminated: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova
Group 12
Through: Netherlands (holders)*, Wales
Also in group: Slovenia, Kosovo
Group 13
Through: Austria, Norway*
Also in group: Bulgaria, Malta
*Hosts
- The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Spain and England into the elite round in March 2020, drawn on 3 December.
- The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals from 21 May to 6 June.