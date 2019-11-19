U17 qualifying round report

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs until 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.

All the results

Top two in every group, and four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair go through

Spain and England have byes to 3 December elite round draw



Hosts Estonia have bye to finals

Through so far to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England (bye), Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Montenegro, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Spain (bye), Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales



QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS

Group 1

Through: Belgium, Poland*

Also in group: North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group 2

Through: Italy, Turkey

Also in group: Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*

Group 3

Through: Republic of Ireland*, Montenegro, Israel (best third-placed)

Also in group: Andorra

Group 4

Through: Denmark, Sweden*

Also in group: Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group 5

Through: France, Slovakia

Also in group: Cyprus*, Gibraltar

Group 6

Through: Serbia, Hungary, Belarus* (best third-placed)

Also in group: Latvia

Group 7

Through: Croatia, Scotland*

Also in group: Armenia, Iceland

Group 8

Through: Ukraine, Portugal*, Georgia (best third-placed)

Also in group: Albania

Group 9

Through: Greece*, Germany

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan

Group 10

Through: Russia, Switzerland, Romania* (best third-placed)

Eliminated: San Marino

Group 11

Through: Finland*, Czech Republic

Eliminated: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova

Group 12

Through: Netherlands (holders)*, Wales

Also in group: Slovenia, Kosovo

Group 13

Through: Austria, Norway*

Also in group: Bulgaria, Malta

*Hosts

The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Spain and England into the elite round in March 2020, drawn on 3 December.