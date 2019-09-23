U17 qualifying starts Wednesday

Monday 23 September 2019

Holders the Netherlands are among 52 teams in the qualifying round running from 25 September.

Can the Netherlands be the first nation to win the trophy three seasons running?
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 25 September to 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.

  • All the fixtures
  • Top two in every group, and four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair go through
  • Spain and England have byes to 3 December elite round draw
  • Hosts Estonia have bye to finals

QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS

Group 1 (9–15 October): Belgium, Poland*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (24–30 October): Italy, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*

Group 3 (12– 18 November): Republic of Ireland*, Israel, Montenegro, Andorra

Group 4 (27 September–3 October): Sweden*, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 5 (22–28 October): France, Slovakia, Cyprus*, Gibraltar

Group 6 (24–30 October): Serbia, Hungary, Belarus*, Latvia

Group 7 (22–28 October): Scotland*, Croatia, Iceland, Armenia

Group 8 (13–19 November): Portugal*, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania

Group 9 (13–19 November): Germany, Greece*, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (24–30 October): Russia, Switzerland, Romania*, San Marino

Group 11 (25 September–1 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland*, Moldova

Group 12 (9–15 October): Netherlands (holders)*, Slovenia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 13 (17–23 October): Austria, Norway*, Bulgaria, Malta

*Hosts

  • The top two in every group, along with the four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Spain and England into the elite round in March 2020, drawn on 3 December.
  • The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals from 21 May to 6 June.
