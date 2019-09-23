U17 qualifying starts Wednesday

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs from 25 September to 19 November, involving 52 of the 55 entrants on the road to Estonia.

All the fixtures

Top two in every group, and four third-placed sides with the best records against the leading pair go through

Spain and England have byes to 3 December elite round draw



Hosts Estonia have bye to finals



QUALIFYING ROUND GROUPS

Group 1 (9–15 October): Belgium, Poland*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (24–30 October): Italy, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg*

Group 3 (12– 18 November): Republic of Ireland*, Israel, Montenegro, Andorra

Group 4 (27 September–3 October): Sweden*, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 5 (22–28 October): France, Slovakia, Cyprus*, Gibraltar

Group 6 (24–30 October): Serbia, Hungary, Belarus*, Latvia

Group 7 (22–28 October): Scotland*, Croatia, Iceland, Armenia

Group 8 (13–19 November): Portugal*, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania

Group 9 (13–19 November): Germany, Greece*, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (24–30 October): Russia, Switzerland, Romania*, San Marino

Group 11 (25 September–1 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland*, Moldova

Group 12 (9–15 October): Netherlands (holders)*, Slovenia, Wales, Kosovo

Group 13 (17–23 October): Austria, Norway*, Bulgaria, Malta

*Hosts

