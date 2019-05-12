France's Aouchiche equals UEFA finals scoring record

Adil Aouchiche's nine goals in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship has not only broken the record for tid competition but also equalled the most for any UEFA football final tournament.

After scoring in a 1-1 draw with England, Aouchiche got a hat-trick in the 4-2 defeat of Sweden and another as France beat the Netherlands 2-0 to top Group B. The Paris Saint-Germain player, who is still only 16, then claimed four as France overcame the Czech Republic 6-1 in the quarter-finals, a penalty taking him to nine for the finals, though he drew a blank in the last-four exit to Italy.

Still, that took him one ahead of the record for a U17 finals previously set by France's Odsonne Edouard (also a Paris player at the time) in 2015 and equalled by another compatriot Amine Gouiri, two years ago.

Meanwhile, Aouchiche moved level with the most in any UEFA football final tournament, initially set by Michel Platini at EURO '84 and subsequently equalled by Elena Danilova of Russia at the 2005 Women's U19 EURO and Germany's Shekiera Martinez in last year's WU17 event.

Most goals in a single UEFA national-team final tournament

EURO: 9 Michel Platini (France 1984)

U21: 7 Marcus Berg (Sweden 2009)

U19/U18: 8 Jorge Perona (Spain 2001)

U17/U16: 9 Adil Aouchiche (France 2019)

Women's EURO: 6 Inka Grings (Germany 2009)

Women's U19/U18: 9 Elena Danilova (Russia 2005)

Women's U17: 9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany 2018)

Futsal EURO: 11 Konstantin Eremenko (Russia 1999)

Women's Futsal EURO: 3 Amelia Romero (Spain 2019)

* Amine Gouiri scored 8 in 2017 as well as another in the FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off against Hungary, not counted for statistical purposes

