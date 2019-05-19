Netherlands triumph: results, highlights
Sunday 19 May 2019
The Netherlands came out on top after a busy fortnight of action in the Republic of Ireland.
- Group stage
Friday 3 May:
Group A
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 2-0 Sweden: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
England 1-1 France: City Calling Stadium (Longford) – highlights
Saturday 4 May:
Group C
Iceland 3-2 Russia: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Hungary 1-0 Portugal: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Spain 3-0 Austria: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Germany 1-3 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Monday 6 May:
Group A
Belgium 3-0 Greece: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 5-2 England: Tolka Park (Dublin)
France 4-2 Sweden: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Tuesday 7 May:
Group C
Iceland 1-2 Hungary: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Portugal 2-1 Russia: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Italy 2-1 Austria: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Spain 1-0 Germany: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Thursday 9 May:
Group A
Belgium 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Greece 0-2 Czech Republic: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Group B
France 2-0 Netherlands: UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Sweden 1-3 England: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Friday 10 May:
Group C
Portugal 4-2 Iceland: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Russia 2-3 Hungary: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group D
Italy 4-1 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Austria 1-3 Germany: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
- Knockout phase
QUARTER-FINALS
Sunday 12 May:
France 6-1 Czech Republic: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Belgium 0-3 Netherlands: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Monday 13 May:
Italy 1-0 Portugal: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Hungary 1-1 Spain, Spain win 5-4 on pens: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF
Thursday 16 May:
Hungary 1-1 Belgium, Hungary win 5-4 on pens: 13:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)
SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 16 May:
Netherlands 1-0 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
France 1-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
FINAL
Sunday 19 May:
Netherlands 4-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
