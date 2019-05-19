Netherlands triumph: results, highlights

Group stage

Friday 3 May:

Group A

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium: Tolka Park (Dublin)

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Group B

Netherlands 2-0 Sweden: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

England 1-1 France: City Calling Stadium (Longford) – highlights

Saturday 4 May:

Group C

Iceland 3-2 Russia: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Hungary 1-0 Portugal: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Group D

Spain 3-0 Austria: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Germany 1-3 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Monday 6 May:

Group A

Belgium 3-0 Greece: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

Group B

Netherlands 5-2 England: Tolka Park (Dublin)

France 4-2 Sweden: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Tuesday 7 May:

Group C

Iceland 1-2 Hungary: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Portugal 2-1 Russia: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Group D

Italy 2-1 Austria: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Spain 1-0 Germany: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights



Thursday 9 May:

Group A

Belgium 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Greece 0-2 Czech Republic: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Group B

France 2-0 Netherlands: UCD Bowl (Dublin)

Sweden 1-3 England: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Friday 10 May:

Group C

Portugal 4-2 Iceland: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Russia 2-3 Hungary: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

Group D

Italy 4-1 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Austria 1-3 Germany: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights



Knockout phase

QUARTER-FINALS

Sunday 12 May:

France 6-1 Czech Republic: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Belgium 0-3 Netherlands: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Monday 13 May:

Italy 1-0 Portugal: Tolka Park (Dublin)

Hungary 1-1 Spain, Spain win 5-4 on pens: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF



Thursday 16 May:

Hungary 1-1 Belgium, Hungary win 5-4 on pens: 13:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 16 May:

Netherlands 1-0 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

France 1-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

FINAL

Sunday 19 May:

Netherlands 4-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Knockout system

Quarter-final 1: Belgium v Netherlands

Quarter-final 2: France v Czech Republic

Quarter-final 3: Hungary v Spain

Quarter-final 4: Italy v Portugal



Semi-final 1: Netherlands v Spain

Semi-final 2: France v Italy

Final: Netherlands v Italy

FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: The two losing quarter-finalists with the best records took part in this game. The criteria were a) group position, b) group points, c) group goal difference, d) group goals scored, e) quarter-final result, f) overall disciplinary ranking, g) coefficient (as per qualifying round draw), h) drawing of lsts.