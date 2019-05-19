Netherlands triumph: results, highlights

Sunday 19 May 2019

The Netherlands came out on top after a busy fortnight of action in the Republic of Ireland.

The Netherlands savour their U17 triumph after beating Italy in the final
The Netherlands savour their U17 triumph after beating Italy in the final ©Sportsfile
  • Group stage
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece

Friday 3 May:
Group A
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 2-0 Sweden: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
England 1-1 France: City Calling Stadium (Longford) – highlights

Saturday 4 May:
Group C
Iceland 3-2 Russia: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Hungary 1-0 Portugal: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Spain 3-0 Austria: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Germany 1-3 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Highlights : France 4-2 Sweden
Highlights : France 4-2 Sweden

Monday 6 May:
Group A
Belgium 3-0 Greece: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 5-2 England: Tolka Park (Dublin)
France 4-2 Sweden: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Tuesday 7 May:
Group C
Iceland 1-2 Hungary: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Portugal 2-1 Russia: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Italy 2-1 Austria: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Spain 1-0 Germany: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

Thursday 9 May:
Group A
Belgium 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Greece 0-2 Czech Republic: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Group B
France 2-0 Netherlands: UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Sweden 1-3 England: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Friday 10 May:
Group C
Portugal 4-2 Iceland: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Russia 2-3 Hungary: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group D
Italy 4-1 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Austria 1-3 Germany: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

  • Knockout phase
Highlights: France 6-1 Czech Republic
Highlights: France 6-1 Czech Republic

QUARTER-FINALS

Sunday 12 May:
France 6-1 Czech Republic: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Belgium 0-3 Netherlands: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Monday 13 May:
Italy 1-0 Portugal: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Hungary 1-1 Spain, Spain win 5-4 on pens: UCD Bowl (Dublin)highlights

FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain
Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

Thursday 16 May:
Hungary 1-1 Belgium, Hungary win 5-4 on pens: 13:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 16 May:
Netherlands 1-0 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights 
France 1-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

FINAL

Highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy
Highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

Sunday 19 May:
Netherlands 4-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

  • Knockout system

Quarter-final 1: Belgium v Netherlands
Quarter-final 2: France v Czech Republic
Quarter-final 3: Hungary v Spain
Quarter-final 4: Italy v Portugal

Semi-final 1: Netherlands v Spain
Semi-final 2: France v Italy

Final: Netherlands v Italy

FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: The two losing quarter-finalists with the best records took part in this game. The criteria were a) group position, b) group points, c) group goal difference, d) group goals scored, e) quarter-final result, f) overall disciplinary ranking, g) coefficient (as per qualifying round draw), h) drawing of lsts.

