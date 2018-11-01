U17 EURO qualifying round report
Thursday 1 November 2018
Article summary
The 32 teams that will take part in March's elite round have been decided.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round began the road to May's finals in the Republic of Ireland – and the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.
- All the matches
- Matches now 90 minutes, and teams are allowed up to five substitutions
In all, 52 of the entrants have competed in mini-tournaments finishing by Friday, with top seeds England and Germany given byes to the 6 December elite round draw and hosts the Republic of Ireland already in May's finals. The 30 teams progressing to join England and Germany are now decided ahead of Friday's last matches, led by the Netherlands, who beat Italy in the 2018 final in England.
Through to elite round: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England (bye), France, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine
- Kosovo have reached the elite round for the first time
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Sweden
Group 2
Qualified: Ukraine, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Group 3
Qualified: Austria, Slovenia
Group 4
Qualified: Spain, Israel
Group 5
Qualified: Kosovo,Scotland, Switzerland*
Group 6
Qualified: Denmark, Russia
Group 7
Qualified: France, Poland
Group 8
Qualified: Czech Republic, Norway
Group 9
Qualified: Hungary, Romania, Serbia*
Group 10
Qualified: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Turkey*
Group 11
Qualified: Portugal, Belarus
Group 12
Qualified: Belgium, Greece
Group 13
Qualified: Italy, Croatia
*best third-placed teams
- The top two in each group plus the four third-placed teams with the best records against the leading pair in their section advance to join top seeds England and Germany in the elite round next March, from which 15 sides will qualify to line up alongside hosts Ireland in the finals.
- The finals will also act as Europe's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Season calendar
Elite round draw: 6 December, Nyon
Elite round: tbc March
Finals draw: tbc, Republic of Ireland
Finals: 3–19 May, Republic of Ireland