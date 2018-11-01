U17 EURO qualifying round report

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round began the road to May's finals in the Republic of Ireland – and the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

In all, 52 of the entrants have competed in mini-tournaments finishing by Friday, with top seeds England and Germany given byes to the 6 December elite round draw and hosts the Republic of Ireland already in May's finals. The 30 teams progressing to join England and Germany are now decided ahead of Friday's last matches, led by the Netherlands, who beat Italy in the 2018 final in England.

Through to elite round: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England (bye), France, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine

Kosovo have reached the elite round for the first time

Qualifying round groups

Group 1

Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Sweden

Group 2

Qualified: Ukraine, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group 3

Qualified: Austria, Slovenia

Group 4

Qualified: Spain, Israel

Group 5

Qualified: Kosovo,Scotland, Switzerland*

Group 6

Qualified: Denmark, Russia

Group 7

Qualified: France, Poland

Group 8

Qualified: Czech Republic, Norway

Group 9

Qualified: Hungary, Romania, Serbia*

Group 10

Qualified: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Turkey*

Group 11

Qualified: Portugal, Belarus

Group 12

Qualified: Belgium, Greece

Group 13

Qualified: Italy, Croatia

*best third-placed teams

The top two in each group plus the four third-placed teams with the best records against the leading pair in their section advance to join top seeds England and Germany in the elite round next March, from which 15 sides will qualify to line up alongside hosts Ireland in the finals.

The finals will also act as Europe's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Season calendar

Elite round draw: 6 December, Nyon

Elite round: tbc March

Finals draw: tbc, Republic of Ireland

Finals: 3–19 May, Republic of Ireland