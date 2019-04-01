Under-17 elite round report

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has produced the 15 opponents for hosts the Republic of Ireland in May.

Elite round results

Qualified : Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Portugal, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Russia, Spain, Sweden

Finals draw : 19:30CET, Thursday, Dublin Arena

: Ireland, 3 to 19 May The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for Europe's five berths at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil later in the year.

Elite round groups

Group 1

Qualified: Italy, Austria

Group 2

Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Czech Republic

Group 3

Qualified: England

Group 4

Qualified: Iceland, Germany

Group 5

Qualified: Spain, Greece

Group 6

Qualified: Portugal, Russia

Group 7

Qualified: Belgium, Hungary

Group 8

Qualified: France, Sweden

