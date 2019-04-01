Under-17 elite round report
Monday 1 April 2019
The full line-up for May's finals has been decided with holders the Netherlands leading the qualifiers.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has produced the 15 opponents for hosts the Republic of Ireland in May.
- Elite round results
- Qualified: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Portugal, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Russia, Spain, Sweden
- Croatia (Group 3) miss out as the group runner-up with the eighth best record against the teams first and third in their section, after Sweden's goal deep in added time against Serbia on Monday
- Finals draw: 19:30CET, Thursday, Dublin Arena
- Finals: Ireland, 3 to 19 May
- The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for Europe's five berths at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil later in the year.
Group 1
Qualified: Italy, Austria
Group 2
Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Czech Republic
Group 3
Qualified: England
Group 4
Qualified: Iceland, Germany
Group 5
Qualified: Spain, Greece
Group 6
Qualified: Portugal, Russia
Group 7
Qualified: Belgium, Hungary
Group 8
Qualified: France, Sweden
- The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of three U17 titles last term
- Other former winners qualified: England, France, Germany, Portugal, Russia