Under-17 elite round report

Monday 1 April 2019

The full line-up for May's finals has been decided with holders the Netherlands leading the qualifiers.

Holders the Netherlands celebrate qualifying
Holders the Netherlands celebrate qualifying ©Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has produced the 15 opponents for hosts the Republic of Ireland in May.

  • Elite round results
  • Qualified: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Portugal, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Russia, Spain, Sweden
  • Croatia (Group 3) miss out as the group runner-up with the eighth best record against the teams first and third in their section, after Sweden's goal deep in added time against Serbia on Monday
  • Finals draw: 19:30CET, Thursday, Dublin Arena
  • Finals: Ireland, 3 to 19 May
  • The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for Europe's five berths at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil later in the year.

Elite round groups

Group 1
Qualified: Italy, Austria

2018 U17 EURO review
Group 2
Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Czech Republic

Group 3 
Qualified: England

Group 4
Qualified: Iceland, Germany

Group 5
Qualified: Spain, Greece

Group 6
Qualified: Portugal, Russia

Group 7
Qualified: Belgium, Hungary

Group 8 
Qualified: France, Sweden

The eight group winners and the seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their section join hosts the Republic of Ireland in the finals from 3 to 19 May. The draw is at Dublin Arena on Thursday.

  • The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of three U17 titles last term
  • Other former winners qualified: England, France, Germany, Portugal, Russia
