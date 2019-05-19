U17 facts and figures
Sunday 19 May 2019
Adil Aouchiche scored a record nine goals in the U17 finals so far: all the facts and figures since 2001/02.
Records apply for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship (2001/02 onwards) only. Final tournaments: 16 teams 2001/02 and from 2014/15 onwards, otherwise 8.
Champions (hosts)2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Biggest wins
Pre-2002 qualifying round: Czech Republic 7-0 Luxembourg, Switzerland 7-0 Faroe Islands, 2001/02
Post-2002 qualifying round: Belarus 12-0 Liechtenstein, 2010/11; San Marino 0-12 Netherlands, 2013/14
Elite round: France 9-0 Belarus, 2010/11; Germany 10-1 Armenia, 2016/17
Final tournament: France 7-0 Faroe Islands, 2016/17; Republic of Ireland 0-7 Germany, 2016/17
Individual match goalscoring
Qualifying: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 5 v Andorra, 2004/05; Fabian Himcinschi (Romania) 5 v Liechtenstein, Viktor Fischer (Denmark) 5 v Lithuania, 2010/11; Timo Werner (Germany) 5 v Andorra, 2012/13; Ezra Walian (Netherlands) v San Marino, Raz Yizhak (Israel) v Liechtenstein, 2013/14
Final tournament: Morten Rasmussen (Denmark) 5 v Finland, 2001/02
Season top scorers
2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12
2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10
2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10
2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12
2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13
2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9
2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13
2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8
2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11
2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14
2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Turkey) 7
2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9
2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7
2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13
2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11
2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8
2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9
2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8
Finals top scorers
2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9
2017/18: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4
2016/17: Amine Gouiri (France) 8
2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 7
2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8
2013/14: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4
2012/13: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2
2011/12: Max Meyer (Germany) 3
2010/11: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3
2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6
2008/09: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3
2007/08: Yannis Tafer (France) 4
2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3
2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czech Republic) 5
2004/05: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6
2003/04: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3
2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6
2001/02: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7
All time (final tournaments)
Adil Aouchiche (France) 9
Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8
Amine Gouiri (France) 8
Odsonne Edouard (France) 8
Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7
José Gomes (Portugal) 7
Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7
David Rodríguez (Spain) 7
Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7
All time (including qualifying)
José Gomes (Portugal) 16
Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16
Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14
Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14
Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14
Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13
Odsonne Edouard (France) 13
Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13
Timo Werner (Germany) 13
Highest attendances
Qualifying round: Belarus v Portugal, Minsk, 2004/05, 12,500
Elite round: Ukraine v Georgia, Tbilisi, 2011/12, 12,000
Final tournament: Azerbaijan v Portugal, Baku, 2015/16, 33,000
Final tournament appearances (max 16)
14 England*
13 Netherlands*, Spain*
12 France*, Germany*
9 Italy*
8 Portugal*, Switzerland
7 Belgium*, Serbia (inc Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro), Turkey
6 Austria*, Czech Republic*, Ukraine
5 Denmark, Hungary*, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland
4 Croatia, Russia*, Sweden*
3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece*, Iceland*, Israel, Slovenia
2 Georgia, Norway, Poland
1 Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Romania, Slovakia
*inc 2019