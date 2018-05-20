Under-17 EURO finals: all the results

Group stage

Friday 4 May:

Group A

Italy 2-0 Switzerland, St George's Park

England 2-1 Israel: Chesterfield FC –highlights

Group B

Portugal 0-0 Norway, Walsall FC

Slovenia 0-2 Sweden: St George's Park

Saturday 5 May:

Group C

Denmark 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Loughborough University

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Belgium: Loughborough University

Group D

Germany 0-3 Netherlands: Walsall FC

Serbia 0-1 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights



Monday 7 May:

Group A

Switzerland 3-0 Israel: St George's Park

England 2-1 Italy: Walsall FC –highlights

Group B

Norway 2-1 Sweden: Burton Albion

Slovenia 0-4 Portugal: Chesterfield FC

Tuesday 8 May:

Group C

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Denmark: St George's Park

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-4 Belgium: Rotherham United

Group D

Serbia 0-3 Germany: Loughborough University

Netherlands 2-0 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights

Thursday 10 May:

Group A

Switzerland 1-0 England: Rotherham United –highlights

Israel 0-2 Italy: St George's Park

Group B

Sweden 1-0 Portugal: Burton Albion

Norway 2-0 Slovenia: Loughborough University

Friday 11 May:

Group C

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Republic of Ireland: St George's Park

Belgium 1-0 Denmark: Chesterfield FC

Group D

Netherlands 2-0 Serbia: Loughborough University

Spain 5-1 Germany: Walsall FC – highlights



Knockout phase

Sunday 13 May:

Quarter-final 1, Italy 1-0 Sweden: Rotherham United –highlights

Quarter-final 2, Norway 0-2 England: Burton Albion – highlights



Monday 14 May:

Quarter-final 3, Belgium 2-1 Spain: Walsall FC –highlights

Quarter-final 4, Netherlands 1-1 Republic of Ireland (5-4 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights

Thursday 17 May:

Semi-final 1, Italy 2-1 Belgium: 14:00, Rotherham United –highlights

Semi-final 2, England 0-0 Netherlands (5-6 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights

Sunday 20 May:

Final, Italy 2-2 Netherlands (1-4 pens): Rotherham United –highlights



Venues

Burton-upon-Trent

Burton Albion Stadium (capacity: 6,900) – five games including a quarter-final

St George's Park Stadium (capacity: 500) – six games

Chesterfield

Chesterfield FC Stadium (capacity 10,335) – five games including the opening match, a quarter-final and a semi-final

Loughborough

Loughborough University Stadium (capacity: 3,400) – five games

Rotherham

Rotherham FC Stadium (capacity: 12,000) – five games including the final

Walsall

Walsall FC Stadium (capacity: 11,000) – five games including a quarter-final