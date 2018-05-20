Netherlands win #U17EURO: at a glance
Sunday 20 May 2018
Article summary
The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of three U17 EURO titles: the story of the finals in England at a glance.
Article top media content
Article body
Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Italy
Semi-finalists: Belgium, England
Top scorers
Edoardo Vergani (Italy) 4
Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4
Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 3
Felix Mambimbi (Switzerland) 3
Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) 3
Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 3
Including qualifying
Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10
Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 9
Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) 7
Kornelius Hansen (Norway) 7
Oscar Aga (Norway) 7
Team of the tournament
Goalkeeper
Luca Ashby-Hammond (England & Fulham)
Defenders
Nicolò Armini (Italy & Lazio)
Ismael Armenteros (Spain & Real Madrid)
Harald Martin Hauso (Norway & Vålerenga)
Liam van Gelderen (Netherlands & Ajax)
Defensive midfielders
Wouter Burger (Netherlands & Feyenoord)
Iván Morante (Spain & CD Roda/Villarreal)
Attacking midfielders
Xavier Amaechi (England & Arsenal)
Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium & PSV Eindhoven)
Mohammed Ihattaren (Netherlands & PSV Eindhoven)
Forward
Alessio Riccardi (Italy & Roma)
- The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of three titles at this level.
- The Netherlands became the first team to win all three knockout games on penalties (though Russia won two shoot-outs in 2013 when there was not a quarter-final round).
- England equalled Spain's record of reaching nine U17 semi-finals and extended their record number of qualifications to 13.
- Spain qualified for a record 27th time, including the former U16 Championship.
Republic of Ireland 2019: qualifying round 27 September to 2 November 2018
All the results/highlights
Group stage
Friday 4 May:
Group A
Italy 2-0 Switzerland, St George's Park
England 2-1 Israel: Chesterfield FC –highlights
Group B
Portugal 0-0 Norway, Walsall FC
Slovenia 0-2 Sweden: St George's Park
Saturday 5 May:
Group C
Denmark 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Loughborough University
Republic of Ireland 0-2 Belgium: Loughborough University
Group D
Germany 0-3 Netherlands: Walsall FC
Serbia 0-1 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights
Monday 7 May:
Group A
Switzerland 3-0 Israel: St George's Park
England 2-1 Italy: Walsall FC –highlights
Group B
Norway 2-1 Sweden: Burton Albion
Slovenia 0-4 Portugal: Chesterfield FC
Tuesday 8 May:
Group C
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Denmark: St George's Park
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-4 Belgium: Rotherham United
Group D
Serbia 0-3 Germany: Loughborough University
Netherlands 2-0 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights
Thursday 10 May:
Group A
Switzerland 1-0 England: Rotherham United –highlights
Israel 0-2 Italy: St George's Park
Group B
Sweden 1-0 Portugal: Burton Albion
Norway 2-0 Slovenia: Loughborough University
Friday 11 May:
Group C
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Republic of Ireland: St George's Park
Belgium 1-0 Denmark: Chesterfield FC
Group D
Netherlands 2-0 Serbia: Loughborough University
Spain 5-1 Germany: Walsall FC – highlights
Knockout phase
Sunday 13 May:
Quarter-final 1, Italy 1-0 Sweden: Rotherham United –highlights
Quarter-final 2, Norway 0-2 England: Burton Albion – highlights
Monday 14 May:
Quarter-final 3, Belgium 2-1 Spain: Walsall FC –highlights
Quarter-final 4, Netherlands 1-1 Republic of Ireland (5-4 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights
Thursday 17 May: semi-finals
Semi-final 1, Italy 2-1 Belgium: Rotherham United –highlights
Semi-final 2, England 0-0 Netherlands (5-6 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights
Sunday 20 May:
Final, Italy 2-2 Netherlands (1-4 pens): Rotherham United – highlights
Champions roll of honour (hosts)
Under-17
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Under-16
2001: Spain (England)
2000: Portugal (Israel)
1999: Spain (Czech Republic)
1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)
1997: Spain (Germany)
1996: Portugal (Austria)
1995: Portugal (Belgium)
1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)
1993: Poland (Turkey)
1992: Germany (Cyprus)
1991: Spain (Switzerland)
1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)
1989: Portugal (Denmark)
1988: Spain (Spain)
1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player
1986: Spain (Greece)
1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)
1984: West Germany (West Germany)
1982: Italy (Italy)
Titles (U17 only)
Netherlands 3
Spain 3
England 2
France 2
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Germany 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Titles (U17 & U16)
Spain 9
Portugal 6
Germany 3 (inc West Germany)
Netherlands 3
Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)
England 2
France 2
Turkey 2
Czechoslovakia 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Final appearances (U17 only):
Spain 7
Netherlands 6
England 4
France 4
Germany 4
Italy 2
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Czech Republic 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Final appearances (U17 & U16):
Spain 15
Germany 8 (inc West Germany)
Portugal 7
France 6
Italy 6
Netherlands 6
Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)
England 4
Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)
Poland 2
Turkey 2
Austria 1
Denmark 1
East Germany 1
Greece 1
Republic of Ieland 1
Switzerland 1
Yugoslavia 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 only)
England 9
Spain 9
Netherlands 8
Germany 7
France 6
Portugal 4
Italy 4
Turkey 4
Belgium 3
Russia 3
Switzerland 2
Croatia 1
Czech Republic 1
Denmark 1
Georgia 1
Poland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16):
Spain 20
Germany 15 (inc West Germany)
France 13
Portugal 12
England 11
Italy 9
Netherlands 9
Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)
Turkey 6
Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)
East Germany 4
Greece 4
Poland 4
Austria 3
Belgium 3
Switzerland 3
Yugoslavia 3
Croatia 2
Denmark 2
Finland 1
Georgia 1
Israel 1
Republic of Ieland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Ukraine 1
(bold: inc 2018, Italy figures do not include 1987, no tournament in 1983)