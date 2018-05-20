Netherlands win #U17EURO: at a glance

Winners: Netherlands

Runners-up: Italy

Semi-finalists: Belgium, England



Top scorers

Edoardo Vergani (Italy) 4

Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 3

Felix Mambimbi (Switzerland) 3

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) 3

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 3



Including qualifying

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 9

Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) 7

Kornelius Hansen (Norway) 7

Oscar Aga (Norway) 7

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper

Luca Ashby-Hammond (England & Fulham)

Defenders

Nicolò Armini (Italy & Lazio)

Ismael Armenteros (Spain & Real Madrid)

Harald Martin Hauso (Norway & Vålerenga)

Liam van Gelderen (Netherlands & Ajax)

Defensive midfielders

Wouter Burger (Netherlands & Feyenoord)

Iván Morante (Spain & CD Roda/Villarreal)

Attacking midfielders

Xavier Amaechi (England & Arsenal)

Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium & PSV Eindhoven)

Mohammed Ihattaren (Netherlands & PSV Eindhoven)

Forward

Alessio Riccardi (Italy & Roma)

Records

The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of three titles at this level.

The Netherlands became the first team to win all three knockout games on penalties (though Russia won two shoot-outs in 2013 when there was not a quarter-final round).

England equalled Spain's record of reaching nine U17 semi-finals and extended their record number of qualifications to 13.

Spain qualified for a record 27th time, including the former U16 Championship.

Republic of Ireland 2019: qualifying round 27 September to 2 November 2018



All the results/highlights

Group stage



Friday 4 May:

Group A

Italy 2-0 Switzerland, St George's Park

England 2-1 Israel: Chesterfield FC –highlights

Group B

Portugal 0-0 Norway, Walsall FC

Slovenia 0-2 Sweden: St George's Park

Saturday 5 May:

Group C

Denmark 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Loughborough University

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Belgium: Loughborough University

Group D

Germany 0-3 Netherlands: Walsall FC

Serbia 0-1 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights



Monday 7 May:

Group A

Switzerland 3-0 Israel: St George's Park

England 2-1 Italy: Walsall FC –highlights

Group B

Norway 2-1 Sweden: Burton Albion

Slovenia 0-4 Portugal: Chesterfield FC

Joey Koorevaar made crucial saves in all three Netherlands shoot-outs ©Sportsfile

Tuesday 8 May:

Group C

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Denmark: St George's Park

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-4 Belgium: Rotherham United

Group D

Serbia 0-3 Germany: Loughborough University

Netherlands 2-0 Spain: Burton Albion –highlights

Thursday 10 May:

Group A

Switzerland 1-0 England: Rotherham United –highlights

Israel 0-2 Italy: St George's Park

Group B

Sweden 1-0 Portugal: Burton Albion

Norway 2-0 Slovenia: Loughborough University

Friday 11 May:

Group C

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Republic of Ireland: St George's Park

Belgium 1-0 Denmark: Chesterfield FC

Group D

Netherlands 2-0 Serbia: Loughborough University

Spain 5-1 Germany: Walsall FC – highlights



Knockout phase

Sunday 13 May:

Quarter-final 1, Italy 1-0 Sweden: Rotherham United –highlights

Quarter-final 2, Norway 0-2 England: Burton Albion – highlights



Monday 14 May:

Quarter-final 3, Belgium 2-1 Spain: Walsall FC –highlights

Quarter-final 4, Netherlands 1-1 Republic of Ireland (5-4 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights

Thursday 17 May: semi-finals

Semi-final 1, Italy 2-1 Belgium: Rotherham United –highlights

Semi-final 2, England 0-0 Netherlands (5-6 pens): Chesterfield FC –highlights

Sunday 20 May:

Final, Italy 2-2 Netherlands (1-4 pens): Rotherham United – highlights



The Netherlands celebrate their title ©Sportsfile

Champions roll of honour (hosts)

Under-17

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Turkey)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Turkey (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)

Under-16

2001: Spain (England)

2000: Portugal (Israel)

1999: Spain (Czech Republic)

1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)

1997: Spain (Germany)

1996: Portugal (Austria)

1995: Portugal (Belgium)

1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)

1993: Poland (Turkey)

1992: Germany (Cyprus)

1991: Spain (Switzerland)

1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)

1989: Portugal (Denmark)

1988: Spain (Spain)

1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player

1986: Spain (Greece)

1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)

1984: West Germany (West Germany)

1982: Italy (Italy)



Spain came out on top in 2017 ©Sportsfile

Titles (U17 only)

Netherlands 3

Spain 3

England 2

France 2

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Germany 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Titles (U17 & U16)

Spain 9

Portugal 6

Germany 3 (inc West Germany)

Netherlands 3

Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)

England 2

France 2

Turkey 2

Czechoslovakia 1

Italy 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Final appearances (U17 only):

Spain 7

Netherlands 6

England 4

France 4

Germany 4

Italy 2

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Czech Republic 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Italy impressed en route to the 2018 final ©Sportsfile

Final appearances (U17 & U16):

Spain 15

Germany 8 (inc West Germany)

Portugal 7

France 6

Italy 6

Netherlands 6

Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)

England 4

Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)

Poland 2

Turkey 2

Austria 1

Denmark 1

East Germany 1

Greece 1

Republic of Ieland 1

Switzerland 1

Yugoslavia 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 only)

England 9

Spain 9

Netherlands 8

Germany 7

France 6

Portugal 4

Italy 4

Turkey 4

Belgium 3

Russia 3

Switzerland 2

Croatia 1

Czech Republic 1

Denmark 1

Georgia 1

Poland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1

England reached another semi-final this year ©UEFA.com

Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16):

Spain 20

Germany 15 (inc West Germany)

France 13

Portugal 12

England 11

Italy 9

Netherlands 9

Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)

Turkey 6

Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)

East Germany 4

Greece 4

Poland 4

Austria 3

Belgium 3

Switzerland 3

Yugoslavia 3

Croatia 2

Denmark 2

Finland 1

Georgia 1

Israel 1

Republic of Ieland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Ukraine 1

(bold: inc 2018, Italy figures do not include 1987, no tournament in 1983)