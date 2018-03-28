Under-17 EURO finals line-up: draw 5 April
Wednesday 28 March 2018
Holders Spain are among the 15 teams that came through the elite round to join hosts England in May's finals.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals line-up has been decided after the completion of the elite round.
- The draw will be at 18:30CET on 5 April at St George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent.
- The finals in England will be from 4 to 20 May.
Qualified teams
Group 1: Serbia, Spain (holders)
Group 2: Sweden, Belgium
Group 3: Republic of Ireland
Group 4: Switzerland, Portugal
Group 5: Netherlands, Italy
Group 6: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark
Group 7: Slovenia, Israel
Group 8: Norway, Germany
Hosts: England
- The eight elite round group winners and the seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their section will join England in the finals. Group 3 runners-up Georgia miss out.
- Spain, who beat England in last year's final in Croatia, are aiming to add to their record three U17 titles, or nine counting the pre-2001/02 U16 event.
- Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal are two-time U17 champions, Switzerland have also lifted the trophy.
- Slovenia have only ever previously qualified as hosts.
How the draw works
• Hosts England are placed in position 1 of Group A. The seven best elite round section winners are in Pot 1 and drawn to fill the remaining positions 1 and 2 in the four finals groups. The remaining teams (the other elite round group winners and the seven best runners-up) are in Pot 2 and fill positions 3 and 4.
Pot 1: Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Serbia, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Pot 2: Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Israel, Spain, Belgium
• The top two in each group progress to the quarter-finals.
Calendar
Group stage: 4/5, 7/8, 10/11 May
Quarter-finals: 13/14 May
Semi-finals: 17 May
Final: 20 May
Knockout system
Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B
Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C
Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3
Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4
Final: Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2