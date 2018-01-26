UEFA.com wonderkid: Meet the Hamburg Harry Kane

Name: Jann-Fiete Arp

Club: Hamburg

Position: forward

Nationality: German

Age: 18 (born 6 January 2000)

Preferred foot: right

Height: 184cm

They say ...

"The boy is extraordinary. I hope they will continue to treat him properly, because he is an asset for this team."

Uwe Seeler, former Hamburg and West Germany striker

Watch Arp's 13-minute U17 hat-trick for Germany

"It's great to have a talent like him in the team. There is a lot of hype surrounding him at the moment, which I understand, but we are trying to protect him. He is still at school so we need to be careful. His performances are really good."

Markus Gisdol, Hamburg coach

Story so far ...

Arp at last summer's U17 EURO ©Sportsfile

One of the first players brought into Hamburg's newly-built academy when he signed up aged 12, Arp signalled his football coming of age when he scored seven goals in three games at last May's UEFA European Under-17 Championship, hitting five more in four FIFA U-17 World Cup matches. He has netted twice in nine Bundesliga matches so far, and is increasingly commanding a starting place.

Call him ...

'The Hamburg Harry Kane'

'Uns Fiete' (translation: 'Our Fiete', a nod to club hero Seeler, who was 'Uns Uwe')

He says ...

"[On the attention his first senior appearances drew] It's a bit scary to be honest. I just want to focus on football. I don't really have any hopes and dreams. At the moment I am completely happy."

"Whether it's goals, assists or just showing a good level of determination, it's all part of the game and I see myself as being just like any other player in the team."