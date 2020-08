Semi-finals: Spain v Germany, Turkey v England

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-final schedule is as follows:

Tuesday

Spain v Germany (20:30CET, NK Varaždin stadium)

Turkey v England (17:45CET, NK Inter Zaprešić stadium)

Both matches will be broadcast on Eurosport 1.

FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off

Hungary v France (12:00CET, Sv Josip Radnik, Sesvete)

Final

Friday 19 May, 20:00CET, Varazdin.

Quarter-final results

Hungary 0-1 Turkey

Spain 3-1 France

England 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Germany 2-1 Netherlands