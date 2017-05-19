Ruiz level with José Gomes as top U17 EURO scorer

Abel Ruiz is the joint-top scorer in the history of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

The Barcelona player, who helped Spain to win the title at England's expense on Friday night, has scored 16 goals in the competition since he made his debut at home to Andorra – a match in which he found the net – in a qualifying round fixture in October 2015.

Log in for free to watch the highlights May 2016: Netherlands 0-2 Spain – Ruiz's first finals goal

Spain captain Ruiz is level with Benfica's José Gomes, who fired Portugal to finals victory in Azerbaijan 12 months ago with seven goals, at the head of the all-time list.

France's Amine Gouiri scored nine goals at the 2017 event, seven of them in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals against Ruiz's Spain. His other strike came in the FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off against Hungary on Tuesday, a goal that does not count towards his U17 EURO tally.

Ruiz's U17 EURO goals

12 May 2017 v France – 1*

6 May 2017 v Italy – 2*

3 May 2017 v Turkey – 1*

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2017 group stage: Ruiz scores twice against Italy

15 March 2017 v Portugal – 1

10 March 2017 v Poland – 1

24 September 2016 v Slovakia – 3

19 September 2016 v Northern Ireland – 1

18 May 2016 v Germany – 1*

12 May 2016 v Italy – 1*

9 May 2016 v Serbia – 1*

6 May 2016 v Netherlands – 1*

11 March 2016 v Israel – 1

25 October 2015 v Andorra – 1

*Final tournaments

José Gomes's goals inspired Portugal to victory last year ©Sportsfile

All time (including qualifying)

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13

All time (final tournaments)

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7