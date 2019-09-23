Cyprus, Israel to host U17 EURO in 2021, 2022

Monday 23 September 2019

The hosts have been picked for the final tournaments of 2021 and 2022.

Cyprus and Israel have been chosen to host the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Ljubljana.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) previously staged the predecessor U16 EURO in 1992 and the U18 EURO in 1998, the last time the island hosted a UEFA final tournament.

The Israel Football Association (IFA) welcomed the U16 finals in 2000 and more recently was the venue for the 2013 U21 EURO and 2015 Women's U19 EURO. Estonia will host the 2020 finals from 21 May to 6 June.

