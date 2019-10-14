2020/21 U17 qualifying round draw

How the draw works

Draw procedure and seeding pots

Pot A: England, Italy, Portugal, Germany, France, Belgium, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Hungary, Austria, Serbia*, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Pot B: Scotland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Russia, Greece, Slovenia, Poland, Croatia, Slovakia

Pot C: Iceland, Finland, Belarus, Romania, Azerbaijan*, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Wales, Georgia, Estonia, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Pot D: Lithuania, Albania, Estonia, Armenia*, Kazakhstan, Kosovo*, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Luxembourg, San Marino, Malta, Gibraltar

*Based on previous decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, these teams cannot be drawn together: Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, Azerbaijan and Armenia

Who was involved?

• Hosts Cyprus qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2021.



• Top seeds Netherlands and Spain receive a bye to the elite round.



• The remaining 52 entrants start in the qualifying round where they will be split into 13 groups of four.



The draw

• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list, with the 13 countries with the highest ranking in Pot A, the next 13 in Pot B, and so on.



• Each group has one team from each pot, with hosts then appointed to stage the mini-tournaments in autumn 2020.

• The top two in each group and four third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair in their section join the Netherlands and Spain in the elite round in spring 2021, which will then produce Cyprus' 15 finals opponents.