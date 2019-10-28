2019/20 U17 elite round draw

How the draw works

Draw procedure

• There are four seeding pots in accordance with the coefficient rankings list. The eight countries with the highest coefficients are in Pot A – including top seeds Spain and England, who received a bye through the qualifying round – the next eight in Pot B, and so on.

• No group winners from the qualifying round can play runners-up from the same section. There is no such protection for the best third-placed teams. Any other restrictions will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

• Each group comprises one side from each pot, with the hosts then appointed to hold the mini-tournaments in spring.