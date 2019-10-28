2020 U17 finals draw

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw will split the 16 contenders into four groups of four for the tournament in Estonia from 21 May to 6 June. Hosts Estonia will be joined by the eight elite-round group winners and the seven runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section.

Calendar (match schedule to be confirmed)

Group stage: 21/22, 24/25 & 27/28 May

Quarter-finals: 30/31 May

Semi-finals: 3 June

Final: 6 June

Knockout system

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C



Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3

Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4



Final: Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2