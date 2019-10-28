2020 U17 finals draw

Monday 28 October 2019

The finals draw will be in Estonia.

20 February 2019; The UEFA U17 European Championships trophy at the launch of the UEFA U17 European Championships Mascot at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw will split the 16 contenders into four groups of four for the tournament in Estonia from 21 May to 6 June. Hosts Estonia will be joined by the eight elite-round group winners and the seven runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section.

Calendar (match schedule to be confirmed)
Group stage: 21/22, 24/25 & 27/28 May
Quarter-finals: 30/31 May
Semi-finals: 3 June
Final: 6 June

Knockout system
Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B
Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C

Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3
Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4

Final: Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 October 2019
Top