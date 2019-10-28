2020 U17 finals: Estonia

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals will be held in Estonia from 21 May to 6 June. The hosts will be joined by the eight elite-round group winners and the seven runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section.

Estonia previously hosted the 2012 U19 finals but will compete in the U17 finals for the first time.

Calendar (match schedule to be confirmed)

Group stage: 21/22, 24/25 & 27/28 May

Quarter-finals: 30/31 May

Semi-finals: 3 June

Final: 6 June

Knockout system

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C



Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3

Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4



Final: Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2