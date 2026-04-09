2026 U17 EURO finals in Estonia: Tournament information

Estonia will host the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals between 25 May and 7 June.

The draw was made at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn on Thursday 9 April. The hosts are joined by the seven teams that come through round 2 of qualifying. The top two in each section progress to the semi-finals.

Estonia previously hosted the 2012 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals but will be staging (and competing in) the U17 EURO for the first time. The 2018 UEFA Super Cup was played at Lilleküla staadion.

U17 EURO finals draw Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark

What stadiums will host the 2026 U17 EURO?

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

Who has won the U17 EURO title?

Eight-team final tournament (hosts)

2025: Portugal (Albania)

16-team final tournament

2024: Italy (Cyprus)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2020 & 2021: no final tournament

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

Eight-team final tournament

﻿2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Türkiye)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Türkiye (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

16-team final tournament

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)