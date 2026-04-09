2026 U17 EURO finals in Estonia: Tournament information
Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Estonia will stage the U17 finals for the first time.
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Estonia will host the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals between 25 May and 7 June.
The draw was made at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn on Thursday 9 April. The hosts are joined by the seven teams that come through round 2 of qualifying. The top two in each section progress to the semi-finals.
Estonia previously hosted the 2012 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals but will be staging (and competing in) the U17 EURO for the first time. The 2018 UEFA Super Cup was played at Lilleküla staadion.
U17 EURO finals draw
Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain
Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark
What stadiums will host the 2026 U17 EURO?
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere
Who has won the U17 EURO title?
Eight-team final tournament (hosts)
2025: Portugal (Albania)
16-team final tournament
2024: Italy (Cyprus)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2020 & 2021: no final tournament
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
Eight-team final tournament
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Türkiye)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Türkiye (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
16-team final tournament
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)