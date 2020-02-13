U17 EURO elite round groups
Thursday 13 February 2020
The elite round decides the 15 teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round decides which 15 teams join Estonia in the final tournament.
- Matches postponed: dates tbc
- The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals
- Finals postponed
Elite round groups
Group 1: Greece, Ukraine, Turkey (hosts), Belarus
Group 2: Italy, Poland (hosts), Wales, Montenegro
Group 3: Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel (hosts)
Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Scotland (hosts), Czech Republic
Group 5: Austria (hosts), Netherlands (holders), Germany, Portugal
Group 6: England, Belgium (hosts), Romania, Georgia
Group 7: Denmark, Finland, Russia (hosts), Serbia
Group 8: France, Norway, Sweden, Hungary (hosts)
• Spain and England received a bye to this round.
• The Netherlands are aiming to become the first team to win the title three years running.
• Montenegro and Wales are attempting to qualify for the first time.