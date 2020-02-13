U17 EURO elite round groups

Thursday 13 February 2020

The elite round decides the 15 teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals.

Former winners Germany and Portugal go head to head
Elite round groups

Watch the top five goals of 2019 U17 EURO
Group 1: Greece, Ukraine, Turkey (hosts), Belarus

Group 2: Italy, Poland (hosts), Wales, Montenegro

Group 3: Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel (hosts)

Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Scotland (hosts), Czech Republic

How the Netherlands retained the title in 2019
Group 5: Austria (hosts), Netherlands (holders), Germany, Portugal

Group 6: England, Belgium (hosts), Romania, Georgia

Group 7: Denmark, Finland, Russia (hosts), Serbia

Group 8: France, Norway, Sweden, Hungary (hosts)

• Spain and England received a bye to this round.

• The Netherlands are aiming to become the first team to win the title three years running.

• Montenegro and Wales are attempting to qualify for the first time.

