U17 EURO elite round starts 25 March
Thursday 13 February 2020
The elite round from 25 to 31 March will decide the 15 teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 25 to 31 March and will decide which 15 teams join Esotnia in the final tournament.
- The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals from 21 May to 6 June.
- Finals draw in Tallinn on 8 April
Elite round groups: all games 25–31 March
Group 1: Greece, Ukraine, Turkey (hosts), Belarus
Group 2: Italy, Poland (hosts), Wales, Montenegro
Group 3: Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel (hosts)
Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Scotland (hosts), Czech Republic
Group 5: Austria (hosts), Netherlands (holders), Germany, Portugal
Group 6: England, Belgium (hosts), Romania, Georgia
Group 7: Denmark, Finland, Russia (hosts), Serbia
Group 8: France, Norway, Sweden, Hungary (hosts)
• Spain and England received a bye to this round.
• The Netherlands are aiming to become the first team to win the title three years running.
• Montenegro and Wales are attempting to qualify for the first time.