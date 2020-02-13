U17 EURO elite round starts 25 March

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 25 to 31 March and will decide which 15 teams join Esotnia in the final tournament.

Matches

The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their pool will join Estonia in the finals from 21 May to 6 June.

Finals draw in Tallinn on 8 April



Elite round groups: all games 25–31 March

Group 1: Greece, Ukraine, Turkey (hosts), Belarus

Group 2: Italy, Poland (hosts), Wales, Montenegro

Group 3: Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel (hosts)

Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Scotland (hosts), Czech Republic

Group 5: Austria (hosts), Netherlands (holders), Germany, Portugal

Group 6: England, Belgium (hosts), Romania, Georgia

Group 7: Denmark, Finland, Russia (hosts), Serbia

Group 8: France, Norway, Sweden, Hungary (hosts)

• Spain and England received a bye to this round.

• The Netherlands are aiming to become the first team to win the title three years running.



• Montenegro and Wales are attempting to qualify for the first time.