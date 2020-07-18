2020/21 U17 qualifying round guide
Saturday 18 July 2020
The groups from 24 September to 17 November begin the road to Cyprus.
The 2020/21 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round begins on 24 September, the first stage on the road to the finals in Cyprus.
Group 1 (29 October–4 November): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Bulgaria, Liechtenstein
Group 2 (22–28 October): Italy, Slovenia, Romania (hosts), Albania
Group 3 (21–27 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Estonia
Group 4 (7–13 October): Belgium, Ukraine, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 5 (6–12 October): Turkey (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar
Group 6 (7–13 October): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group 7 (24–30 September): Sweden, Israel, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 8 (11–17 November): England, Greece (hosts), Azerbaijan, San Marino
Group 9 (7–13 October): Austria (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Moldova
Group 10 (11–17 November): Hungary, Switzerland, Belarus, Luxembourg (hosts)
Group 11 (11–17 November): Germany, Poland, North Macedonia (hosts), Malta
Group 12 (24–30 September): Serbia (hosts), Denmark, Latvia, Armenia
Group 13 (30 October–5 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Wales, Andorra
• The top two in each group and four third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair in their section join top seeds the Netherlands and Spain in the elite round in spring 2021, which will then produce Cyprus's 15 finals opponents from 6 to 22 May.