2020/21 U17 qualifying round guide

The 2020/21 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round begins on 24 September, the first stage on the road to the finals in Cyprus.

Group 1 (29 October–4 November): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Bulgaria, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (22–28 October): Italy, Slovenia, Romania (hosts), Albania

Group 3 (21–27 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Estonia

Group 4 (7–13 October): Belgium, Ukraine, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 5 (6–12 October): Turkey (hosts), Russia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Group 6 (7–13 October): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group 7 (24–30 September): Sweden, Israel, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 8 (11–17 November): England, Greece (hosts), Azerbaijan, San Marino

Group 9 (7–13 October): Austria (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Moldova

Group 10 (11–17 November): Hungary, Switzerland, Belarus, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 11 (11–17 November): Germany, Poland, North Macedonia (hosts), Malta

Group 12 (24–30 September): Serbia (hosts), Denmark, Latvia, Armenia

Group 13 (30 October–5 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Wales, Andorra

• The top two in each group and four third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair in their section join top seeds the Netherlands and Spain in the elite round in spring 2021, which will then produce Cyprus's 15 finals opponents from 6 to 22 May.