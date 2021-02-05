2021/22 U17 qualifying round groups

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round starts in September with 13 autumn mini-tournaments beginning the road to Israel.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2022.

2021/22 qualifying round groups

Group 1 (6–12 October): Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta (hosts)

Group 2 (23–29 September): Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 3 (6–12 October): Belgium (hosts), Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group 4 (22–28 October): Hungary (hosts), Iceland, Georgia, Estonia

Group 5 (7–13 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra

Group 6 (20–26 October): Germany, Russia, Romania (hosts), San Marino

Group 7 (7–13 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 8 (26 October–1 November): France, Greece (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 9 (6–12 October): Austria (hosts), Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo

Group 10 (21–27 October): Serbia (hosts), Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein

Group 11 (10–16 November): Portugal (hosts), Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan

Group 12 (27 October–2 November): Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland (hosts), Albania

Group 13 (16–22 October): England, Slovakia, Belarus (hosts), Armenia