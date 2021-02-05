2021/22 U17 qualifying round groups
Friday 5 February 2021
Article summary
The groups in autumn begin the road to Israel.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round starts in September with 13 autumn mini-tournaments beginning the road to Israel.
- The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2022.
2021/22 qualifying round groups
Group 1 (6–12 October): Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta (hosts)
Group 2 (23–29 September): Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 3 (6–12 October): Belgium (hosts), Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg
Group 4 (22–28 October): Hungary (hosts), Iceland, Georgia, Estonia
Group 5 (7–13 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra
Group 6 (20–26 October): Germany, Russia, Romania (hosts), San Marino
Group 7 (7–13 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Gibraltar
Group 8 (26 October–1 November): France, Greece (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova
Group 9 (6–12 October): Austria (hosts), Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo
Group 10 (21–27 October): Serbia (hosts), Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein
Group 11 (10–16 November): Portugal (hosts), Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan
Group 12 (27 October–2 November): Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland (hosts), Albania
Group 13 (16–22 October): England, Slovakia, Belarus (hosts), Armenia