2021/22 U17 qualifying round groups

Friday 5 February 2021

The groups in autumn begin the road to Israel.

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round starts in September with 13 autumn mini-tournaments beginning the road to Israel.

  • The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
  • Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2022.

2021/22 qualifying round groups

Group 1 (6–12 October): Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta (hosts)

Group 2 (23–29 September): Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 3 (6–12 October): Belgium (hosts), Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group 4 (22–28 October): Hungary (hosts), Iceland, Georgia, Estonia

Group 5 (7–13 October): Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra

Group 6 (20–26 October): Germany, Russia, Romania (hosts), San Marino

Group 7 (7–13 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 8 (26 October–1 November): France, Greece (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 9 (6–12 October): Austria (hosts), Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo

Group 10 (21–27 October): Serbia (hosts), Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein

Group 11 (10–16 November): Portugal (hosts), Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan

Group 12 (27 October–2 November): Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland (hosts), Albania

Group 13 (16–22 October): England, Slovakia, Belarus (hosts), Armenia

