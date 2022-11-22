UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round report

Tuesday 22 November 2022

The 13 groups are complete with the elite round draw on 8 December.

Scotland celebrate scoring against Malta
Scotland celebrate scoring against Malta Domenic Aquilina

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round has begun the road to the finals in Hungary.

  • The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (to be confirmed).
  • Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament from 17 May to 2 June 2023.
Results

Qualifying round groups

Group 1
Through to elite round: Portugal (hosts), Slovenia
Third place: Kazakhstan
Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 2
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Third place: Azerbaijan
Also in group: Liechtenstein

Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoy a goal against Azerbaijan
Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoy a goal against AzerbaijanFedja Krvavac

Group 3
Through to elite round: England, Israel
Third place: Georgia (hosts)
Also in group: Lithuania

Group 4
Through to elite round: Czechia, Scotland
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: Malta (hosts)

Group 5
Through to elite round: Montenegro, Poland (hosts)
Third place: Austria
Also in group: Andorra

Group 6
Through to elite round: Belgium, Denmark
Third place: Romania (hosts)
Also in group: Estonia

Group 7
Through to elite round: Wales, Croatia (hosts)
Third place: Albania
Also in group: Sweden

Group 8
Through to elite round: Italy, Finland
Third place: Greece
Also in group: Kosovo (hosts)

2022 final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Group 9
Through to elite round: France (holders), Iceland
Third place: Luxembourg
Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts)

Group 10
Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Republic of Ireland
Third place: Belarus
Also in group: Armenia

Group 11*
Through to elite round: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts)
Third place: Gibraltar
*Russia excluded

Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Latvia
Third place: Slovakia
Also in group: Moldova (hosts)

Group 13
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Türkiye
Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)
Also in group: San Marino

