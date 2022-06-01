UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round starts 5 October

Wednesday 1 June 2022

The 13 groups running between 5 October and 22 November will begin the road to the 2023 finals in Hungary.

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round begins the road to the finals in Hungary.

  • The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
  • Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament in May 2023.

Group 1 (16–22 November): Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan

Group (24–30 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

Group 3 (25–31 October): England, Israel, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 4 (19–25 October): Scotland, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Malta (hosts)

Group 5 (20–26 October): Austria, Poland (hosts), Montenegro, Andorra

Group 6 (26 October–1 November): Belgium, Denmark, Romania (hosts), Estonia

Group 7 (20–26 October): Sweden, Croatia (hosts), Wales, Albania

Group 8 (5–11 October): Italy, Greece, Finland, Kosovo (hosts)

Group 9 (25–31 October): France (holders), Iceland, North Macedonia (hosts), Luxembourg

Group 10 (20–26 October): Republic of Ireland, Norway (hosts), Belarus, Armenia

Group 11 (1–7 November)*: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts), Gibraltar

*Russia excluded

Group 12 (19–25 October): Germany, Slovakia, Latvia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 13 (13–19 October): Türkiye, Switzerland, Bulgaria (hosts), San Marino

