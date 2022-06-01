2022/23 Under-17 EURO qualifying round starts 5 October
Wednesday 1 June 2022
The 13 groups running between 5 October and 22 November will begin the road to the 2023 finals in Hungary.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round begins the road to the finals in Hungary.
- The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Hungary qualify directly for the 16-team final tournament in May 2023.
Group 1 (16–22 November): Portugal (hosts), Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan
Group (24–30 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein
Group 3 (25–31 October): England, Israel, Georgia (hosts), Lithuania
Group 4 (19–25 October): Scotland, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Malta (hosts)
Group 5 (20–26 October): Austria, Poland (hosts), Montenegro, Andorra
Group 6 (26 October–1 November): Belgium, Denmark, Romania (hosts), Estonia
Group 7 (20–26 October): Sweden, Croatia (hosts), Wales, Albania
Group 8 (5–11 October): Italy, Greece, Finland, Kosovo (hosts)
Group 9 (25–31 October): France (holders), Iceland, North Macedonia (hosts), Luxembourg
Group 10 (20–26 October): Republic of Ireland, Norway (hosts), Belarus, Armenia
Group 11 (1–7 November)*: Serbia, Cyprus (hosts), Gibraltar
Group 12 (19–25 October): Germany, Slovakia, Latvia, Moldova (hosts)
Group 13 (13–19 October): Türkiye, Switzerland, Bulgaria (hosts), San Marino