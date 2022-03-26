2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round latest: Germany, France and Spain win groups
Saturday 26 March 2022
Article summary
Germany, France and Spain are the first three teams through to join hosts Israel in the finals draw on 6 April.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round decides the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.
The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the first and third-placed teams of their respective group will join Israel in the final tournament. The finals draw is at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) on Wednesday 6 April at the Daniel Herzliya Hotel.
Qualified so far
France (Group 5 winners)
Germany (Group 3 winners)
Israel (hosts)
Spain (Group 4 winners)
- The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
- Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia and Wales have never previously reached the U17 finals.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (24–30 March): Netherlands (hosts), Greece, Slovakia, Hungary
Group 2 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Denmark (hosts), Sweden, Latvia
Group 3 (23–29 March)
Qualified as group winners: Germany
Also in group: Georgia, Czech Republic, Scotland (hosts)
Group 4 (23–29 March)
Qualified as group winners: Spain
Also in group: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Estonia
Group 5* (23–29 March)
Qualified as group winners: France
Also in group: England, Luxembourg (hosts)
*Change to Group 5 due to Russia's suspension
Group 6 (20–26 April): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland
Group 7 (23–29 March): Slovenia (hosts), Turkey, Serbia, Wales
Group 8 (23–29 March): Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Finland