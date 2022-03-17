UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Under-17 EURO elite round starts Wednesday

Thursday 17 March 2022

The eight groups will decide the 15 berths on offer for the finals alongside hosts Israel.

Germany are among the hopefuls Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round runs from 23 and will decide the 15 spots alongside hosts Israel in the finals, to be held from 16 May to 1 June.

The eight elite round group winners and seven runners-up with the best records against the first and third-placed teams of their respective group will join Israel in the final tournament. The finals draw is at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) on Wednesday 6 April at the Daniel Herzliya Hotel.

  • The Netherlands won the last two editions to be completed, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.
  • Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia and Wales are hoping to reach their first U17 finals.

Elite round groups

Group 1 (24–30 March): Netherlands (hosts), Greece, Slovakia, Hungary

Group 2 (23–29 March): Switzerland, Denmark (hosts), Sweden, Latvia

Group 3 (23–29 March): Germany, Czech Republic, Scotland (hosts), Georgia

Group 4 (23–29 March): Spain, Estonia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Group 5* (23–29 March): England, Luxembourg (hosts), France

*Change to Group 5 due to Russia's suspension

Group 6 (20–26 April): Italy (hosts), Ukraine, Kosovo, Poland

Group 7 (23–29 March): Slovenia (hosts), Turkey, Serbia, Wales

Group 8 (23–29 March): Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Portugal (hosts), Finland

